The Bold and The Beautiful recap (July 3, 2025): Luna threatens Steffy with a gun and Grace asks Finn for help

On July 3, 2025, the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Luna Nozawa was shown being successful in bringing Steffy Forrester to her and cornering her in Hayes Finnegan's classroom. Luna also pulled a gun out on Steffy and threatened her with it.

Grace was shown seeking help from John Finnegan, while Hope Logan urged Liam Spencer to have an honest conversation with his family and friends and tell them the truth about his terminal brain tumor diagnosis. In addition to these developments, Sheila Sharpe met Taylor Hayes and delivered some disturbing news to her.

On the July 3, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at the cliff house, Steffy Forrester and her mother, Taylor Hayes, discussed the inappropriate fortune-teller origami that Hayes Finnegan had brought back home from beach school. Hayes had made it with Miss Sunshine, who was Luna Nozawa in disguise.

Both Steffy and Taylor spoke about how they needed to get to the bottom of this and tried to call John "Finn" Finnegan. After an unsuccessful voicemail attempt, Steffy hugged Taylor and left for Hayes' school to meet Miss Dylan, his teacher. Over at the beach school on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna and Miss Dylan had a tense conversation.

Miss Dylan asked why Luna had demanded she call Steffy over to the school, and instead, Luna threatened her with her gun. Soon after, Luna pulled out a mouth gag and some rope, tried to bind Miss Dylan up, and held her hostage in a dark room while she pleaded with her not to hurt her or Steffy.

At the II Giardino, Sheila Sharpe seemed to be stuck in deep thought and kept wondering about what Remy Forrester had told her about meeting Luna in the shooting range. Sheila soon pieced together Luna's plans of harming Steffy and her at the gun range and figured out that she might be equipped with a gun.

Sheila sent Finn a voicemail, asking him to meet her to discuss details about Luna, and left for the cliff house. She met Taylor and said that she had grim news to discuss about her granddaughter, Luna Nozawa. Sheila shared that while Luna had told her that she would be leaving Los Angeles soon, she might still be a threat to Taylor's daughter, Steffy Forrester.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy went over to the beach house and was cornered by Luna instead of finding Miss Dylan. Steffy seemed to be in shock while Luna pulled out her gun and said that she would make sure that Steffy no longer had a way to stand in the way of her having a relationship with her biological father, Finn.

At the hospital, Grace Buckingham spoke to Finn to try to help her convince Liam to give the experimental treatment a chance since his tumor had been growing. On the other side, Hope Logan urged Liam to talk to his family about his condition and give them time to process the news.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

