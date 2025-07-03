What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 3, 2025)?

The upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful airing on Thursday, July 3, 2025, is the beginning of several new storylines. Liam receives negative medical updates from Grace, leaving Hope desperately clinging to the possibility of a miracle recovery.

Meanwhile, Steffy is lured into a trap at the beach house, unknowingly walking into Luna’s latest scheme. Luna’s behavior becomes erratic as she confronts Steffy with threats, escalating the situation. At the same time, Sheila grows frantic upon realizing the full extent of Luna’s plans. Alarmed by Luna’s past comments, Sheila rushes to warn Taylor and tries to help save Steffy from danger.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episode set to air on July 3, 2025

Grace delivers unfortunate updates to Liam

Grace has difficult news for Liam regarding his health in the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. His condition is deteriorating, and there does not seem to be a medical breakthrough that could make him better. Grace's report is expected to distress Liam and the people around him emotionally.

While Liam continues to struggle with his destiny, Hope wants a miracle. She uses Eric's recovery as inspiration and urges Liam to remain resilient. Although nothing much can change now, Hope's belief gives Liam some comfort. However, he is aware of his situation.

Liam is intent on passing his remaining days with the ones he loves, such as Hope, Steffy, Kelly, and Beth. Hope's encouragement gives emotional support as they prepare to face whatever comes next for the family.

Luna springs a trap at the Beach House

In this episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy Forrester walks into a setup at the beach house after being lured there under false pretenses. Luna manipulates Ms. Dylan into making the call that summons Steffy. Upon arrival, Steffy is caught off guard and soon finds herself face-to-face with Luna, who is armed and unstable.

The confrontation intensifies as Luna blames Steffy for robbing her of a family with Finn and Hayes. Tension escalates as Luna waves a gun and threatens to make Steffy pay, turning the situation life-threatening for Steffy.

Sheila puts the pieces together

Sheila grows increasingly uneasy in tomorrow's The Bold and the Beautiful. Luna’s parting comment about “going out with a bang” sticks in her mind. She now knows Luna was training at the firing range with Remy Pryce. That cannot be a coincidence.

Sheila starts to suspect Luna’s plans are dangerous. She also remembers Luna’s odd behavior and obsession with Hayes. It all begins to add up. Sheila realizes Luna might be on the edge, and someone could get hurt. Her concern quickly turns to panic as she races to figure out what is really going on.

Sheila warns Taylor about Steffy’s situation

Sheila goes to the cliff house looking for answers on Thursday's The Bold and the Beautiful. There, she confronts Taylor Hayes and alerts her that Steffy is in serious jeopardy.

Taylor does not trust Sheila's intentions, based on what has happened between them, but Sheila begs her to listen. Since there is no time to lose, Sheila presents her suspicions and demands action straight away. Whether Taylor believes her or not, Sheila is determined to seek out Steffy and put a stop to Luna's plan.

