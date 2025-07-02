The Bold and The Beautiful recap (July 2, 2025): Remy and Sheila compare notes while Miss Dylan calls Steffy

On July 2, 2025, the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw things take a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Remy Forrester and Sheila Sharpe were shown discussing details about Luna Nozawa, the reigning villain of Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester and her mother, Taylor Hayes, spoke about Taylor's upcoming nuptials with Ridge Forrester.

Ad

In addition to these developments, Steffy also spoke about how happy she was for her mother and Ridge and said that she knew both belonged with each other. At the beach house, Miss Dylan called Steffy regarding Hayes Finnegan.

Everything that happened on the July 3, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

On July 3, 2025, an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at the cliff house, Steffy Forrester spoke to her mother, Taylor Hayes, about her upcoming wedding to Ridge Forrester. Taylor suggested that they should plan their wedding once the whole fiasco involving Luna Nozawa was behind them, but Steffy said that it could be used as a much-needed distraction.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Steffy spoke about how Kelly was at her gymnastics class while Hayes Finnegan was at his summer camp on the beach, and she was glad that at least the kids had no idea about the looming threat that Luna had caused their entire family. Meanwhile, at the beach school on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna sat beside Hayes and made origami for all the children in the classroom.

Luna evilly smiled at Hayes and told him that the two of them would make a special gift that he could go back home and give to his mother, Steffy. Luna gave Hayes a fortune-teller that she had made and told him that they could write all sorts of secret notes to Steffy on the inside.

Ad

Luna praised Hayes for helping her out with her origami, and Hayes thanked her for the fortune-teller. The class teacher asked Luna to stay back and meet the parents of the kids; however, she declined and left the classroom after bidding them goodbye.

Ad

At II Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful, Remy Forrester met with Sheila Sharpe and showed her an origami that Luna had made for him, and shared that she was really into crafts. Remy and Sheila discussed the bizarre story about Luna's parentage and spoke about how they both had a feeling that Steffy Forrester would never accept Luna as her husband's biological daughter.

Sheila opened up to Remy about how Luna had finally left Los Angeles, but Remy filled her in on how he had run into her at the shooting range. Sheila reeled in shock while at the beach house, Hayes went over to Steffy Forrester and showed her the fortune-teller.

Ad

Hayes told Steffy and Taylor that he had done all the folding, but the mysterious lady who had helped him, whom he called Miss Sunshine, but who was in reality Luna, had written the fortunes. The drawings are of a sun, a moon, and stars, a broken heart, and the face of a woman with two crosses as eyes.

Ad

Miss Dylan called Steffy, and Steffy told her about the inappropriate fortune-teller, and she asked her to come over to the school. Steffy went over to the school and got cornered by Luna instead.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More