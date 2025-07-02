"Ridge will finally understand that the true love of his life is Brooke” — The Bold and the Beautiful head writer teases major love triangle twist

Ridge Forrester of The Bold and the Beautiful is engaged again to one of his former wives. However, it is not his "destiny", but Steffy's mother, Taylor, who is the bride-to-be. The duo recently got engaged, and Brooke was dismayed to learn about it. However, she received both the information about the engagement and a proposal for marriage from Nick Marone.

Ad

While this may come as a disappointment to fans, head writer for The Bold and the Beautiful, Bradley Bell, assured that the "destined" couple would come together soon, thanks to an accident in Italy. While speaking to Oggi Magazine, Bell said:

"A unique, very important event happens, an accident, so Ridge will finally understand that the true love of his life is Brooke."

While longtime The Bold and the Beautiful fans have known the Forrester man yo-yoing between the two loves of his life, his torn emotions were evident this time, as was his hurt over Brooke's stance during the coup. Taylor took advantage of this injured trust.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Luna's lunatic danger is scaring the Forrester family, currently on the long-running CBS daily soap. While Finn's daughter is intent on wiping out Steffy's existence, she is taking the route of her half-brother, little Hayes. This may traumatize the whole family.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam Spencer is struggling with a deteriorating health condition with no medical treatment at hand.

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations and spoilers.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful: How may the Ridge-Brooke reunion play out?

Ad

As The Bold and the Beautiful fans already know, Brooke took up the CEO's chair under Carter after the coup. She planned to push the traitor to hand over the company back to the Forresters. However, before hearing out Brooke's argument, Ridge felt betrayed and turned to Taylor for comfort. He and Taylor stuck together even after things moved back to normal.

Recently, on June 24, 2025, Taylor proposed to Ridge, which the latter accepted. Taylor argued that with Nick back in town, Brooke had other options to explore. Nick carried the news to Brooke and followed it up with a proposal of sorts.

Ad

However, Brooke was crushed to hear about Ridge's acceptance. The soap's spoilers suggest Brooke is slated for a trip to Naples soon. Even Nick is supposed to go to Italy, which he offered to cancel if Brooke remained broken over the engagement news.

Also Read: How many children does Brooke Logan have on The Bold and the Beautiful? A complete breakdown

Ad

As such, soon Brooke will be in Europe with the two Forrester men for a business trip. As per the spoilers, Taylor will trust Ridge to be around his old flame now that they are engaged. Incidentally, Nick Marone will also be there.

As executive producer, Bell, pointed out, Brooke Logan may land in a massive accident. It may be a drowning situation or a car accident. This will likely push both men to try to save her. While Brooke will survive the accident, the scare may make Ridge realize his love for her. As such, he will understand the depth of his feelings for Brooke.

Ad

While the destined couple reunites, Taylor will receive the sad news again. This information may coincide with Steffy's danger and brief absence from the town, leaving Taylor lonely. Also, while the destined couple will get all the blessings from Eric, Nick may need to rethink his plans in the coming weeks.

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next 2 weeks (July 2 to July 11, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Ad

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to find out which accident pushes Brooke and Ridge together again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More