The Bold and The Beautiful recap (July 8, 2025): Luna goes berserk at the beach school while Finn talks to Li about Poppy Nozawa

On July 8, 2025, the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. A bloody scene unfolded at the beach house with Luna Nozawa's gun and Sheila Sharpe, who attempted to sacrifice herself to try to protect Steffy Forrester.

Meanwhile, Liam Spencer intervened when Luna threatened Steffy, and Hope Logan was shown to be extremely worried about Liam's health with his brain tumor. John Finn Finnegan had a conversation with Li Nozawa at his office at the hospital regarding Poppy Nozawa and Luna's upbringing.

On the July 8, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, at the beach house, Sheila Sharpe tried to stop her granddaughter, Luna Nozaw, from shooting Steffy Forrester. While the two of them argued, Luna's gun went off, and Sheila ended up getting shot and falling to the floor.

Luna then proceeded to aim the gun at Steffy Forrester, but Steffy kneeled down to the ground to sit beside Sheila to check if she was alright. Sheila was conscious and yelled at Luna about how she had dared to shoot at her grandmother. Sheila picked up her phone and threatened Luna that she was calling for help, but Luna demanded that she put the phone down.

On The Bold and The Beautiful, Luna remained unremorseful and shouted at Steffy. Luna blamed Steffy how all of this being her fault for not letting Luna pursue a relationship and bond with her biological father, John Finn Finnegan.

Elsewhere, Finn and Li Nozawa were seen discussing how Poppy Nozawa's upbringing of Luna had contributed to her criminal behaviour, capable of shooting and killing innocent people. Finn ended up checking his phone and found a voicemail message from Sheila, asking him to meet her and that she had something urgent to talk to him regarding Luna.

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and The Beautiful, Hope Logan called Liam Spencer to check in on how he had been doing recently. Liam teased her for calling him, but Hope said that she was extremely scared of losing him to his incurable brain tumor.

Hope seemed to be visibly upset after her phone call with Liam. Carter Walton, her partner, comforted her, assuring that he would be there for her to make sure that she and Beth had a bright future ahead of them. He promised that even after Liam passes away, eventually, he would be there for them.

Finn later called Liam and asked him to go to the beach house since he was worried about Steffy, his wife. At the beach school on The Bold and The Beautiful, Sheila asked Luna to let Steffy call for help since she had been shot in the foot, but Luna did not budge. Steffy told Luna that she would never be forgiven for the crimes that she had committed and would end up going to jail very soon.

Just then, Liam entered the room and tried to take the gun away from Luna, and a gunshot rang out while Steffy cried. Liam tried to get up and managed to shoot Luna. Finn arrives at the beach house and is shocked by the bloody scene. He asks if Sheila was responsible, but Steffy tells him it was Luna. Sheila says she's okay and urges Finn to help Liam. As Steffy calls 911, Finn kneels beside a wounded Liam, gasping Steffy's name, before seemingly dying.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

