The Bold and the Beautiful's coming episodes will provide a heady mix of violence, medical malpractice, and international complications. The two weeks spanning July 9–July 18, 2025, will be all about the ramifications of a shocking shooting that sees numerous characters in a hospital and at least one character dead.
As the doctors try to save their lives, there will be shocking medical behavior, signaling 'malpractice,' that will have the viewers wondering what in the world is going on.
Meanwhile, Brooke Logan is starting to lay some groundwork that will pull several characters into a big overseas story. These two weeks will set up a series of major turning points in several plots, with lives, loyalties, and love on the line.
Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful
Luna and Sheila’s confrontation turns violent on The Bold and the Beautiful
This week, there will be a confrontation between Luna Nozawa and Sheila Sharpe where a gun goes off. Sheila will be the first victim, but two more will die shortly thereafter.
While Luna won't shoot the gun to harm, the repercussions of her actions will be serious, including Steffy Forrester being a witness to part of this incident. Liam Spencer is likely to be one of the victims, and a third person will also be shot.
This third person will not be revealed at first. All three will be wheeled into the hospital for surgery, with Grace Buckingham, Li Finnegan, and Bridget Forrester leading the surgical team.
One shooting victim will not survive on The Bold and the Beautiful
One person will not survive despite the medical team's best efforts, and a lot of rumors will circulate about whether Sheila finally dies or if another person's life has ended. Meanwhile, Poppy Nozawa will make a bold statement that astonishes Li, hinting that the fallout from this tragic incident will escalate tensions in the Nozawa family.
While fans can infer that Luna and Liam will survive based on their long-term production schedule, the show will explore the uncertainty unfolded through characters grappling with grief, guilt, and blame.
Grace's ominous actions are concerning on The Bold and the Beautiful
Over the next few days, suspicion around Grace Buckingham’s approach to Liam’s degenerating medical condition will start to gain momentum. Despite the doctor finding that Liam has an even worse brain tumor, other evidence suggests that Grace may be falsely creating tests for him and tampering with his treatment.
There will be evidence to suggest that the very medication Liam was taking caused his decline over and above the malignancy of the tumor. John "Finn" Finnegan could begin putting two and two together, especially while Grace, too, starts to become even more elusive.
It's uncertain what her motives are; first thoughts were glaringly apparent, but common belief will indicate that there may be a direct or indirect link to her disgraced ex-husband, Dr. Reese Buckingham.
Bill Spencer suffers intense guilt following the shooting on The Bold and the Beautiful
Bill Spencer will suffer very deeply due to the shooting, especially because he played a part in gaining Luna's release from prison. Once he starts to understand and hear about Liam's condition, he will visit his son at the hospital, where he will express great remorse and fear that his actions played a part in his son's current tragedy.
Despite his guilt, Bill will nevertheless make his utmost effort to seek the truth and support his son, especially if and when Liam is proved to have been drugged and misdiagnosed.
Brooke gets ready for a trip of a lifetime on The Bold and the Beautiful
Preparations will soon be underway for a new chapter abroad, as Brooke Logan will become one of the first to travel to Italy in the second week, paving the way for planned episodes filmed on location in Naples and Capri.
Brooke's plans will coincide with Nick Marone encouraging her to take the trip, causing Taylor Hayes to become concerned over Ridge Forrester's jealousy beginning to bubble over.
At the end of two weeks, Ridge and Eric Forrester will also plan some time in Italy, where business and personal matters will collide.
Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.