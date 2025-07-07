The Bold and The Beautiful recap (July 7, 2025): Luna shoots Steffy while Li blames Poppy for everything

On July 7, 2025, the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Ridge Forrester called Chief Baker at the police department to discuss how much of a threat Luna Nozawa posed to him and his loved ones.

Ad

Meanwhile, at the beach house, a gunshot rang out while Sheila Sharpe and her granddaughter Luna insisted that she was not a threat to Steffy Forrester. In addition to these developments, Li Nozawa had a conversation with Poppy Nozawa and blamed her for how Luna had turned out.

Everything that happened on the July 7, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful

On the July 7, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, at the beach house, Sheila Sharpe and Luna Nozawa ended up arguing with each other. Sheila tried to tell her granddaughter to try to calm down and see things from a different perspective. However, Luna did not seem to listen and kept insisting that Steffy Forrester was the root of all the problems, not her.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Sheila pleaded with Luna to end things peacefully and asked her to put her gun down instead of pointing it at Steffy. Meanwhile, on The Bold and The Beautiful, Steffy spoke about how Luna had been illogical and behaved in the manner of a psychopath. She also spoke about how she had gone on to the extent of how she had used Hayes to get to her.

Luna tried to convince both Sheila and Steffy that John Finn Finnegan and Hayes were her blood family members, and she reserved the right to have a relationship with them. She added how unfair it was for Steffy to deny that to her. Luna cried about how horrible her entire childhood had been and Sheila warned her that she should not end up ruining her future just because of her past trauma.

Ad

Luna began talking to Sheila about how peaceful their life would be without Steffy in it, and Sheila asked her not to threaten her. The argument escalated as Sheila attempted to wrestle the gun away from Luna. In the struggle, the gun went off, and Luna appeared to be in shock, realizing she may have accidentally shot her grandmother.

Ad

At the cliff house, Taylor told Ridge about Sheila's visit. Electrica and Will arrived looking for Steffy, who went to see Hayes' teacher, Miss Sunshine, linked to a disturbing fortune teller craft. They grow concerned about Miss Sunshine's involvement. Ridge appeared visibly worried about Luna's threat and decided to alert Chief Baker. Will regretted the failed sting, but Taylor and Ridge thanked him for his courage.

At Finn's office at the hospital on The Bold and The Beautiful, Li spoke to him about Luna and how Poppy Nozawa's parenting had ruined her entire life. Finn shared sadly that he was ready to do anything within his power to make sure that Steffy and his son, Hayes Finnegan, were safe from Luna's looming danger.

Ad

However, he also reflected that if he had been present in Luna's childhood as her biological father and helped raise her, perhaps she wouldn't have become a criminal. Li added that she knew Luna as a young girl and reminisced about how she had loved spending time with her family members.

She added that it was Poppy's upbringing that had turned Luna into a monster capable of hurting people.

Ad

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More