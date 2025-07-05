What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 7, 2025)?

On The Bold and the Beautiful airing Monday, July 7, 2025, tensions reach a breaking point as the dangerous standoff at the beach school takes a violent turn. Sheila Sharpe’s attempt to calm Luna Nozawa may backfire, potentially making the situation worse.

As Luna grows more unstable and tries to enlist Sheila’s help in eliminating Steffy Forrester, a physical struggle over the gun seems inevitable. Spoilers confirm that someone will be shot in this episode, with more gunshot victims expected later in the week.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, John Finnegan is stunned by Li Finnegan’s harsh perspective on Luna, possibly suggesting that Luna’s death would bring peace. As Li warns Finn to stay firm against both Luna and Sheila, he may discover a missed voicemail from Sheila revealing Steffy’s situation.

With life-threatening consequences looming, the fallout from Luna’s unraveling continues to escalate on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episode set to air on July 7, 2025

Sheila tries to calm Luna at the Beach School

As Sheila arrives at the beach school, she attempts to de-escalate the situation with Luna, who is still holding Steffy at gunpoint in Monday's The Bold and the Beautiful. Sheila hopes to reason with her granddaughter and prevent her from making a life-altering mistake.

However, Luna’s emotional state only worsens as she tries to convince Sheila to support her plan to eliminate Steffy. Sheila may pretend to agree in an effort to gain Luna’s trust, potentially asking for the weapon under the guise of taking action herself. This risky move sets the stage for a volatile and dangerous confrontation.

A struggle turns violent

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, whether Sheila tries to grab the gun or continue talking Luna down, the situation escalates into a physical struggle. As emotions boil over, spoilers confirm that someone gets shot during the chaos.

The identity of the person injured remains under wraps, but Sheila appears to be the most likely victim based on the current setup. Luna’s instability and desperation make the threat real, and the violence marks a major turning point in this storyline. The shooting is only the beginning, with two more gunshot victims expected later in the week.

Li stuns Finn with a harsh perspective

At the hospital, Li continues her conversation with Finn about Luna’s state of mind and the threat she poses. During their discussion, Li shares a perspective that shocks Finn, possibly suggesting that things might be better if Luna were no longer alive.

Alternatively, she may criticize Poppy’s parenting and acknowledge the lasting impact it has had on Luna’s mental health. Either way, Li maintains that Finn must not waver when it comes to protecting his family from either Luna or Sheila, showing no sympathy toward either woman.

Finn may discover a critical voicemail

While Finn listens to Li’s warnings, he may finally decide to check one of the many voicemails Sheila has left him. If he does, he could realize that she has been trying to alert him to the crisis involving Steffy. Sheila’s urgent messages could send Finn into action.

He could race to the beach school in an effort to protect Steffy from Luna. However, based on the timeline, it may be Sheila who ends up needing help first. The episode sets the stage for Finn to realize just how dire the situation has become on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Bold and the Beautiful.

