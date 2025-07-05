The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (June 30 to July 4, 2025): Luna becomes a threat, while Brooke cries for Ridge

Over the past week, the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful has been filled with drama, unexpected twists, and turns. As Luna continues to scare everyone with her madness, Ridge distances himself from Brooke. Further, Hayes brings home a cryptic origami figure with a hidden message from Ms. Sunshine. Katie scolds her son Will for playing with fire.

The Bold and the Beautiful is a long-running American soap opera that first premiered in 1987. Set in the glamorous world of high fashion in Los Angeles, it centers around the powerful Forrester family and their fashion house, Forrester Creations.

Luna's erratic behavior stirs tension in The Bold and the Beautiful

As seen in the previous week on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, Will went to Luna's apartment as bait to trap her. However, things took a turn when Luna realized he had a wire on him. This week, the scene resumed with a furious Luna who pointed her gun at Will. Steffy, Electra, and Chief Backer, who were seeing this from the hidden camera, panicked.

However, she ran out of her own apartment, which made them wonder where she had fled. Later, she was seen at her grandmother Sheila's apartment, where she explained to her what had happened back at her apartment. Though at her apartment, she promises that she has made up her mind and even packed to move out of Los Angeles. But in reality, she lied about it.

Luna is seen lurking around Beach School, which is Hayes's playschool, stalking him. However, her exceptional origami craftwork paved the way for her to enter the classroom. Ms. Dylan, Hayes's teacher, spotted her and invited Luna to be a guest teacher and teach the craft to them. She introduces herself as Ms. Sunshine and makes her way into the classroom.

Furthermore, on The Bold and the Beautiful, when she is teaching everyone, she has a special focus on Hayes. However, unknown to him, she had made a cryptic drawing inside the figure. Later, when Hayes took the figure and showed it to his mother, Steffy, she opened it and got confused.

At the Beach school, Luna threatened Ms. Dylan to call Steffy to the school. She did as Luna asked. During the call, when Steffy expressed her concerns about the inappropriate craft, Ms. Dylan asked her to come to the school instead. Steffy, who was confused, went anyway.

However, when she reached the Beach school, she encountered Luna instead of the teacher. When she asked about Ms. Dylan's whereabouts, she replied, "She is a bit tied," quite literally, as Luna had her tied to a chair.

What else happened on The Bold and the Beautiful

Previously, after Taylor proposed to Ridge, the two began sharing the news with their family and received warm congratulations. However, not everyone was pleased upon learning the news of their engagement. At Forrester Creations, Brooke Logan was seen crying as she still had feelings for Ridge. However, Ridge conveyed that he is a loyal man and only has space for Taylor in his heart.

Elsewhere at the Forrester Creation, Katie lashed out at Will Spencer after learning that he was held at gunpoint by Luna. She yelled at him for walking into her apartment and endangering his life.

Apart from all the drama on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy shared a warm moment with her mother and expressed her happiness after seeing the ring on her finger. The two discussed that after the Luna drama gets over, they will start planning the wedding.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

