The Bold and the Beautiful recap (July 4, 2025): Luna confronts Steffy at gunpoint as Sheila rushes to save her

A tense and emotional standoff unfolds on The Bold and the Beautiful on Friday, July 4, 2025, as Luna confronts Steffy and accuses her of keeping her from Finn and Hayes. Luna reveals herself as Miss Sunshine and breaks down, voicing years of pain, rejection, and longing for family.

Ad

Steffy tries to stay calm and reason with her, but the situation grows dangerous. Meanwhile, Sheila pieces together Luna’s cryptic remarks and races to the school. At the same time, Ridge, Liam, and Finn express concern over Luna’s erratic behavior, while Li and Grace warn that she is becoming unstable.

As this episode of The Bold and the Beautiful reaches its peak, Sheila bursts into the classroom and pleads with Luna to put the gun down, with Steffy’s life hanging by a thread.

Ad

Trending

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Friday, July 4, 2025

Luna confronts Steffy at the Beach School

Ad

In today's The Bold and the Beautiful, at the beach school, Luna holds Steffy at gunpoint and accuses her of ruining her chance to be part of Finn and Hayes’ lives. She repeats Hayes’ name, provoking Steffy, and smugly mentions that Miss Dylan is “tied up.”

Luna reveals her identity as Miss Sunshine and vents about being denied the truth about her father. She insists Steffy is the obstacle keeping her from a real family, and demands that Steffy stop resisting. When Steffy mentions the face with the X’s, Luna claims it symbolizes blindness to what she needs most, her father’s love.

Ad

Sheila realizes Luna’s plan

At the cliff house, Sheila tells Taylor that she encouraged Luna to leave town, but is now worried. Luna’s comments have been bothering her, and she suspects a connection to Steffy. Taylor urges Sheila to leave, but Sheila pleads to know where Steffy is.

Taylor eventually shares that Steffy is at the beach school meeting a guest artist known as Miss Sunshine. After Taylor leaves the room, Sheila spots familiar origami like Luna had. Realizing the truth, Sheila panics and rushes out, suspecting Luna may be about to do something dangerous.

Ad

Grace and Li warn Finn

At the hospital, Finn discusses Liam’s case with Grace in Friday's The Bold and the Beautiful. She acknowledges her difficult history with her daughters and her ex, Reese, but insists she only wants Liam to get the help he needs. When Li arrives, she asks if Finn has heard from Luna recently.

Li warns Finn that Luna is angry and dangerous. Sheila’s erratic behavior also comes up, and Finn admits she has been calling repeatedly. He finally listens to Steffy’s message, which reveals she is at Hayes’ school, laughing about meeting the guest artist, Miss Sunshine.

Ad

Ridge and Liam vow to protect Steffy

Ad

At Forrester, Hope encourages Liam to focus on his own healing rather than obsessing over Luna. Ridge enters and asks about Luna, noting that the sting operation failed and no one knows her current whereabouts. He reassures Liam that he will always stand by Steffy and the children.

Liam is determined not to let Luna harm his family and reflects on how she was caught on camera by Will but escaped. Ridge tells Liam that he spoke to Chief Baker and assures him that Luna will be stopped before she can cause further harm.

Ad

Sheila intervenes as Luna spirals

Back at the beach school, Luna tearfully reveals more of her pain, accusing Steffy of being cruel and controlling in this episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. She says Steffy does not understand what it is like to grow up without a father.

Luna lashes out about Poppy’s past and her own loneliness. As Steffy tries to reach her emotionally, Luna insists she is doing this for the chance at a family. Just then, Sheila bursts in and pleads with Luna to put the gun down, saying they can still be a family, but not like this.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on The Bold and the Beautiful.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More