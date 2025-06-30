The Bold and the Beautiful recap (June 30, 2025): Luna met Sheila while Ridge broke bad news to Brooke

On June 30, 2025, the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw things take a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Ridge Forrester moved on from his former relationship with Brooke Logan for once and for all and bid her goodbye. Ridge attested that in the future, he only had plans of being with his fiancée, Taylor Hayes.

Brooke Logan tried to plead her case to Ridge Forrester and tell him that they belonged with each other, and history was a testament to that. Meanwhile, Steffy Forrester received good news. Luna Nozawa made sure she made progress in her malicious plans to harm Steffy and use Hayes as bait.

Everything that happened on the June 30, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the June 30, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna Nozawa seemed to be extremely angry at Will Spencer at her apartment and expressed how hurt she was that he had betrayed her. Luna threatened Will to get out of her apartment while targeting him with the gun that she owned. Electra, Steffy, and Finn watched them live on the laptop at the cliff house.

Luna left her apartment, and everyone, including Chief Baker, seemed to be extremely worried about where she could have fled. Meanwhile, Luna went over to her grandmother Sheila Sharpe's apartment and told her everything that had happened. Sheila told her that this was a trait common to all the Spencer men and shared about how even she had gotten cheated in a similar way by Will's father, Bill Spencer.

Luna tried to fight her case on The Bold and the Beautiful and put all the blame on Steffy Forrester. She told Sheila that Steffy had no idea of how big a threat she could be to her, words that shocked Sheila as well.

Will and Electra Forrester went over to the Forrester Creations design office to discuss what had gone down with Luna. Meanwhile, Will apologized to his girlfriend for getting close to Luna to trap her, but Electra said it was a necessary evil.

At the same time, Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes spent time together in the Forrester mansion's living room and kept looking at their engagement ring. The newly engaged couple discussed how Ridge had not seen Taylor's proposal coming.

Later, in The Bold and the Beautiful, Eric Forrester came into the room, and they broke the news to him. Eric remained quiet initially, but then congratulated the couple and thanked Taylor for sharing her wisdom with the Forresters for many years.

At the main office at Forrester Creations, Brooke Logan was shown weeping alone quietly, while thinking about Ridge's engagement. When Ridge went over to the room, she said that she already knew about his news since Nick Marone had been at II Giardino and overheard Taylor's proposal to Ridge.

Brooke tried to convince Ridge to stay with her and said that it seemed like he was moving backwards in time. Ridge admitted that he still loved her and would always do so, but he also needed to move forward with his life. He walked out of the room while Brooke looked upset.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

