The Bold and the Beautiful weekly update (June 23 to 27, 2025): Taylor proposes to Ridge, while Luna pulls the trigger

The past week on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful was filled with emotional upheaval moments. While Taylor and Ridge took the next step in their relationship, Brooke was left wondering if he would come back. On the other hand, Will's on a mission to bring out Luna's real side, which will bring her back to prison.

The daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful is one of America's longest-running daytime television series. Set along the backdrop of Los Angeles, the show has been on air since 1987. The plot of this daytime soap opera revolves around the Forrester family and their luxury fashion house, Forrester Creations.

Did Taylor propose Ridge on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Yes, in this past week on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, one of the most exciting news came out when Taylor proposed to Ridge. Meanwhile, Taylor, who has been insecure in her relationship, always wondered if one day Ridge would leave her for Brooke.

However, this week on The Bold and the Beautiful, at Il Giardino, when Taylor and Ridge sat down, Taylor started discussing what was next for them, and she asked where this relationship was heading. Little did the couple know that Nick Marone, Ridge's half-brother and Brooke's ex, was seated by their side. As the two sat on the table, Taylor popped the question and asked Ridge if he wanted to marry her.

Ridge was left in shock when he saw the ring that Taylor brought out. He was quick to accept her offer and put the ring on her finger. The two shared a passionate kiss and took their celebration home. At the Forrester Mansion, they revealed the news to Eric and their kids, Steffy and Thomas. Taylor further joked and said that she should have taken permission from Ridge's father before proposing.

Meanwhile, at Forrester Creations, Brooke and Katie were busy working when Katie brought up Nick. Brooke brushed it off, saying Nick was just a friend and that her heart still belonged to Ridge. Later, Brooke sat down with her daughter, Hope, and shared her plan to confront Ridge about bringing back Hope’s fashion line, Hope for the Future.

During their chat, Hope pointed out that Brooke deserved to be with someone like Nick—someone who genuinely made her smile. However, their conversation was abruptly interrupted when Nick walked in and revealed that Taylor had proposed to Ridge and that he said yes.

Will is on a secret mission on The Bold and the Beautiful

As seen in the past episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna's erratic behavior had stirred tensions in Los Angeles. In the recent scenario, Steffy and Finn talked to Chief Baker regarding the safety of their kids, Hayes and Kelly. Baker assured them that they were determined to put Luna behind bars. However, they lacked evidence.

Sheila showed up at Luna's apartment and asked her if she needed help packing, to which Luna replied that she had no plans of leaving the town so fast. Previously, in a conversation with Deacon, Sheila had admitted that her granddaughter, Luna, deserved to be sent to jail for all her shenanigans.

Luna texted Will, and he immediately informed Finn and Steffy, hoping this could be the opportunity they needed to get through to her. Deputy Chief Baker devised a plan for Will to wear a wire and use a hidden camera disguised as a lipstick to capture everything. Electra was concerned about Will going on such a risky mission, but Steffy reassured and comforted her.

Will arrived at Luna's apartment, and his plan went smoothly. However, things took a turn when Kuna found he had been wired, which triggered her, and she pulled her gun. This left fans wondering what's next on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

