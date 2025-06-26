The Bold and the Beautiful recap (June 26, 2025): Nick tells Brooke about Taylor and Ridge while Will spent time with Luna

On June 26, 2025, the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw things take a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Will Spencer spent time with Luna Nozawa to try to trap her while Electra Forrester watched the footage on a laptop. Will was able to get Luna to threaten Steffy Forrester on record.

Meanwhile, Taylor Hayes, who had recently proposed and gotten engaged to Ridge Forrester, celebrated their relationship with him. In addition to this, Nick Marone went to meet Brooke Logan and deliver some bad news to her.

Everything that happened on the June 26, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the June 26, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at II Giardino, Taylor Hayes and Ridge Forrester celebrated with each other after they had gotten engaged while Nick Marone, Ridge's half-brother, watched the two of them from the sidelines.

The couple returned to Eric Forrester's place, and Taylor wondered whether she should have asked Ridge's father for permission before proposing to him. Taylor also seemed extremely excited and looked forward to letting Steffy Forrester and Thomas know about her big news. Taylor and Ridge both looked at the engagement ring on her finger, and she said that after everything that they had been through together, it was finally their time to be happy.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, at the Forrester Creations office, Brooke Logan sat with her daughter, Hope Logan, and told her that she would try to convince Ridge to bring back her former clothing line called Hope For The Future. Hope and Brooke started talking about Nick Marone, and Hope said that her mother deserved somebody like Nick, who would make her laugh.

Brooke seemed to be adamant and spoke about how her heart still belonged to Ridge Forrester and that she knew he was her destiny, even though he was with Taylor now. Nick walked in on their conversation and smiled at Brooke. Hope left the two of them alone, and Nick told Brooke about how Taylor had proposed to Ridge.

Brooke seemed to be confident in believing that Ridge had turned down the proposal, but was shocked to find out that he had accepted, and Brooke seemed to be heartbroken. At the cliff house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Electra Forrester, Steffy Forrester, John Finn Finnegan, and Chief Baker watched the live footage of Will Spencer trying to woo Luna Nozawa with kisses and compliments to trap her.

Electra seemed to struggle seeing her boyfriend in such close quarters with Luna, but Baker assured her that he had deployed other police officers to help out if things went south. At Luna's apartment on The Bold and the Beautiful, Will continued with the plan of trying to get Luna to admit that she wanted to eliminate Steffy Forrester from the picture.

Finally, Luna blurted out that she had a plan in place to make sure that Steffy Forrester never has a chance in the future to stand between her and her biological father John Finn Finnegan and the others at the cliff house rejoiced since they had gotten recording of Luna admitting that she had an intent to harm.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

