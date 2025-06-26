What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (June 26, 2025)?

Tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (Thursday, June 26, 2025) will deliver an unpredictable hour as Will puts himself in harm’s way to expose Luna’s dangerous secrets. Will, armed with a wire and a hidden lipstick camera, works to coax a confession out of Luna, who has been plotting against Steffy.

As Will struggles to balance seduction and suspicion, Luna quickly grows wary and may be closer than ever to discovering the sting. Meanwhile, Nick delivers news to Brooke about Ridge accepting Taylor’s proposal, forcing Brooke to deal with her feelings.

As many characters face difficult personal scenarios, this episode promises high stakes, heartbreak, and moments that have long defined the CBS soap. Read along to learn about the spoilers for the upcoming episode in detail.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episode set to air on June 26, 2025

Will’s risky game against Luna

In the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Will puts himself on the line in an attempt to expose Luna and get her to confess to her crimes. Wearing a hidden wire and a lipstick camera, Will tries to draw a confession out of Luna while making sure she does not suspect the sting.

To maintain her trust, Will plays along and shares kisses with her, all the while trying to shift the conversation towards her twisted plans for Steffy. However, Luna is sharp and wary, making this a scene to look forward to, where Will must balance charm and caution.

Electra’s discomfort with the plan

Observing from afar, Electra finds herself deeply unsettled by Will’s tactics. Watching him kiss Luna to maintain the cover is harder than she anticipated, making her struggle with her feelings and the cost of this dangerous scheme.

Steffy reminds Electra that Will needs to win Luna’s trust long enough for the truth to surface, but the emotional toll is visible. The scene shines a spotlight on the strain caused by the sting operation, reminding viewers that in this intricate plot, every character has something to lose if things go wrong.

Ridge and Taylor’s new chapter

Ridge and Taylor are starting fresh on Thursday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. They have been through heartbreak and separation, and now, they have a chance to build a future together. Taylor is over the moon. The proposal felt like a dream come true, and she is hopeful for what lies ahead.

Ridge is committed, but old memories still linger. Thoughts of Brooke surface, reminding him of the many moments he shared with her. Even as he embraces this new chapter, the shadow of the past is hard to ignore. Together, Ridge and Taylor want to focus on love and trust, knowing that the road ahead will not always be simple.

Nick’s bombshell for Brooke

Nick arrives with news that will shatter Brooke. He overheard Taylor proposing to Ridge, and he knows how much this will hurt. Brooke has always felt that Ridge was her destiny. Now she must face the reality that he might be choosing a new path. As Nick delivers the news, she is stunned.

It is not just about an engagement. It is about a chapter closing, a chapter she hoped would never end. The sting of betrayal and heartbreak settles in in this episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Nick hates being the messenger, but he knows she needs to hear it.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Bold and the Beautiful.

