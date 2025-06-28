The Bold and the Beautiful (June 27, 2025): Brooke reels over Ridge and Taylor’s engagement as Luna pulls a gun on Will

On the June 27, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at Forrester Creations, Nick delivers news to Brooke that Ridge has accepted Taylor’s surprise proposal. As she struggles to process the engagement, Nick urges her to focus on herself for a change.

Meanwhile, Ridge and Taylor share a moment, hopeful about their future but bracing for the fallout from Brooke and RJ. Across town, at the cliff house, Will’s undercover operation against Luna reaches a breaking point. After discovering his wire, Luna pulls a gun on him. With Steffy, Finn, Electra, and Baker monitoring the scene, urgent action becomes necessary.

Nick breaks the news to Brooke

In Friday's The Bold and the Beautiful, Nick informs Brooke that Ridge has accepted Taylor’s proposal right there at the restaurant. Brooke is stunned and struggles to believe it, thinking this is not what Ridge truly wants. Nick insists that what he saw and heard left no room for doubt.

Taylor brought an old engagement ring from St. Thomas, and Ridge put it on her finger. Nick says he felt it was better coming from him than someone else. Brooke begins to accept the reality while Nick encourages her to stop living in this emotional cycle and start putting herself first.

Brooke struggles with the fallout

Brooke tries to process the news, reflecting on how she fought for her relationship with Ridge and believed he would come back to her. Nick sympathizes but warns her not to let Ridge return when things fall apart with Taylor. He reminds her that Ridge has a pattern of never fully committing.

Brooke confesses it is hard to let go, but Nick insists she deserves more. He says he is staying back from his trip to Italy to support her, and that she is not alone. As they recall their past, the two share a warm embrace in Friday's The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge and Taylor celebrate the engagement

At the Forrester mansion, Ridge and Taylor admire her engagement ring and share a kiss in this episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Taylor is empowered by having proposed, and Ridge admits he was surprised but happy. They talk about their memories in St. Thomas and express hope for a happier future together.

Ridge acknowledges the weight of their history with Brooke and knows the news will hit her hard. Taylor is aware Brooke believed Ridge would go back to her, but now feels confident in their bond. They also discuss breaking the news to RJ, knowing he will not be pleased.

Will’s operation against Luna backfires

At the cliff house, Finn, Steffy, Electra, and Baker monitor Will’s undercover meeting with Luna. Will attempts to get Luna to incriminate herself by bringing up Steffy, prompting her to say she could “get rid” of her. While they think they have caught her, Baker insists more evidence is needed.

Back at Luna’s apartment, her mood shifts when Will pulls away from her advances. Growing suspicious, she discovers the wire hidden under his shirt. Realizing the setup, Luna lashes out and accuses him of trying to send her back to prison.

Luna pulls a gun on Will

At the cliff house, panic sets in as Luna pulls a gun on Will. Baker calls for backup while Electra and Steffy react in horror. In her apartment, Luna holds Will at gunpoint and rants that he lied to her and never cared. Will reminds her of the lives she endangered and insists she should never have been released.

He tells her this is the end, and she is going back to prison. Luna, desperate and furious, says she will do anything to avoid going back. The standoff leaves everyone fearing the worst on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Bold and the Beautiful.

