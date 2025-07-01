The Bold and The Beautiful recap (July 1, 2025): Luna Nozawa approached Hayes while Katie argues with Will 

On July 1, 2025, the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw things take a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Luna Nozawa, one of the soap opera's leading villains, approached Hayes Finnegan at his summer camp at the beach house. Luna had traveled to his school to try to spy on him and use him to get revenge on Steffy Forrester.

Luna also shared her plans with her grandmother Sheila Sharpe, who was terrified by Luna's intention. Meanwhile, Katie Logan, Brooke Logan's sister, had an argument with her son, Will Spencer. Remy ended up going looking for Luna after realizing that she was missing from town.

Everything that happened on the July 2, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful

On the July 2, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, at the cliff house, Steffy Forrester spent time with her mother, Taylor Hayes, and her fiancé, Ridge Forrester. Taylor and Ridge recently got engaged to each other at the II Giardino. Steffy asked to see her mother's engagement ring and congratulated her mother for her upcoming nuptials.

Steffy expressed how she knew that Taylor and Ridge belonged to each other. She stated that she was extremely happy finding out that the two of them would end up spending their life together. Meanwhile, Ridge seemed to be extremely anxious and kept pacing around the room.

On The Bold and The Beautiful, Ridge called Chief Baker at the police department and asked for updates regarding the sting operation. The operation had been planned to execute against Luna Nozawa to try to trap her.

Steffy explained to Ridge about how they had been partially successful in getting Luna to admit on tape that she had an agenda to kill Steffy. Unfortunately, Luna had held Will Spencer at gunpoint and escaped from her apartment after realizing that she was being cornered.

Steffy seemed to be confident about the fact that soon they would be able to get Luna behind bars, and she would not be able to harm any of her close, near, and dear ones.

At the Forrester Creations on The Bold and The Beautiful, Katie Logan scolded her son, Will Spencer, for using himself as bait to try to trap Luna. Katie spoke about how upset she was that Will had tried to put himself in danger and shared that she was shocked to find out that Luna had held her son at gunpoint.

Will reassured his mother and explained to her that he would not put himself in such danger again, and hugged her. Later, Electra Forrester told Will that she hoped he would not go behind a psycho like Luna, and the two of them ended up kissing each other.

At Sheila Sharpe's apartment, Luna went over to meet her grandmother and told her that she had plans of leaving Los Angeles forever. Luna assured her grandmother that she had plans of going out with a bang.

At Il Giardino, Remy tries to contact Luna, worried about her whereabouts. He remembers teaching her to shoot at the firing range and her obsession with Steffy Forrester, even using Steffy’s photo for target practice. Sheila shows up and warns Remy not to be seen with her, as she doesn't want her husband to find out. Remy reveals he’s been searching for Luna, sensing that Sheila is also concerned.

Meanwhile, at the beach house, Luna went over to Hayes Finnegan's school and spied on him through the windows. Luna went into the classroom, introduced herself as Sunshine, and started making origami animals for the children while sitting beside Hayes.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

