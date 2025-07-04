Who is Dr. Grace Buckingham on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character details explored 

Dr. Grace Buckingham is a recurring character on The Bold and the Beautiful. She is headstrong, a competent doctor, and a dedicated mother to her daughters. First showing up in 2022, Grace is a cardiologist and the mother of Paris and Zoe Buckingham.

Even though Grace's first main storylines were designated for Paris's romantic life, she made her latest appearance in 2024, when she found herself entangled in a large medical crisis related to Taylor Hayes. Grace is a serious force, whether she is dealing with a wandering romantic interest or dishing out sound medical advice.

Dr. Grace Buckingham is a fierce mom and a focused professional on The Bold and the Beautiful

Grace Buckingham appeared as a cardiologist on The Bold and the Beautiful on January 10, 2022. She moved to Los Angeles because she was offered a job there, and she connected with her daughter Paris.

Grace was blunt with her strong opinions about Paris’s love life, mainly her disapproval of Carter Walton (with whom Paris had some romantic involvement previously to Zoe).

Grace initially advised Paris that she should pursue a solid future with Zende Forrester, and she had reason to be concerned about Carter’s past behavior. After realizing Paris kissed Carter, Grace threatened Carter and said that she would tell others if he did not end the relationship.

Carter broke up the relationship but proposed to Paris later, which Grace had an unreasonable issue with. When they were getting married, Carter and Quinn Fuller reconnected, leaving Paris heartbroken, as Grace feared would happen. Grace and Zende cared for Paris in the aftermath.

In October 2024, the character was developed into a new story centered on the health of Taylor Hayes. Ridge Forrester and Taylor visited Grace at the hospital, where she ran all the cardiac tests. She was shocked to learn that Taylor had been diagnosed with heart failure while in Europe.

Grace is also involved in other storylines that involve her as more than just a mother figure. She is portrayed as someone who speaks her mind and takes charge when she feels her daughters are being taken advantage of.

Her mother's bear instincts, especially around Paris's relationships, have led to tension with other characters, especially with Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful. Regardless of the nature of her choices, some of which have been considered controversial, Grace is acting on her parental instincts with one goal in mind: to be successful.

Cassandra Creech plays Dr. Grace Buckingham on The Bold and the Beautiful

Cassandra Creech, the actress who portrays Dr. Grace Buckingham, has more than 20 years of experience in daytime television as an actress. Creech was born in Clayton, North Carolina.

She studied acting at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and the British Academy of Dramatic Arts. Creech's first role as a soap actress came on Another World, in which she played Dana Kramer in 1994.

She got another big break as Denise Maynard on As The World Turns from 1998 until the show stopped airing in 2001. Creech also worked at Days of Our Lives, playing two different characters for multiple years.

Creech transitioned from soaps to primetime and appeared in shows such as CSI: Miami, NCIS, Third Watch, and New York Undercover. She also appeared in films including Disappearing Acts and I'm Through with White Girls.

Cassandra Creech was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in the category of Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series for her role in 2023 on The Bold and the Beautiful as Grace Buckingham.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

