What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 4, 2025)?

The Friday, July 4, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will take forward the ongoing drama as Luna’s actions spiral further out of control. While Ridge reassures Liam and Hope that the police are actively working to rearrest Luna, the real danger is already unfolding.

Luna is holding Steffy at gunpoint at the beach house. Elsewhere, Sheila turns to Taylor for information and successfully learns Steffy’s location, setting off a race to stop Luna before tragedy strikes. As Sheila heads to the scene, she risks her own safety in an attempt to protect Steffy.

With emotions at a boiling point and Luna’s behavior growing more erratic, the confrontation could have severe consequences for many characters on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episode set to air on July 4, 2025

Ridge reassures Liam and Hope about Luna’s arrest

At Forrester Creations, Ridge joins Liam and Hope in the design office, where the topic of Luna quickly takes center stage on Friday's The Bold and the Beautiful. With Luna still on the loose after the failed sting operation involving Will, both Liam and Hope express concern about her unpredictable behavior.

Ridge tries to ease their fears by revealing he is pushing Deputy Chief Baker and the LAPD to track her down and rearrest her as soon as possible. Though confident in the authorities’ efforts, Ridge remains unaware that Luna has already made her next move, and it is more dangerous than anyone suspects.

Luna ambushes Steffy at the Beach House

As Ridge talks of future arrests, Luna has already launched her next assault. Steffy, who had no idea she was being followed, is ambushed at her beach house by Luna, who is armed and emotionally disturbed. Luna blames Steffy for keeping her away from Finn and Hayes and forces her to listen at gunpoint.

The situation could go either way as Luna confronts Steffy in a standoff. This development marks a turning point, putting Steffy’s life directly at risk on The Bold and the Beautiful. Luna is willing to go to any extent to reclaim what she believes was unfairly taken from her.

Sheila pushes Taylor to reveal information

As for Sheila in the upcoming episode, she isolates Taylor and pressures her into giving information that would alter the direction of the crisis. Playing on the concern that Taylor has for Steffy, Sheila is able to get vital details regarding Steffy's whereabouts. Taylor also mentions Hayes's strange visit to a fortune teller.

It was probably Luna dressed up, which helps Sheila piece together Luna's next moves. This discussion arms Sheila with what she needs to act immediately and stop her granddaughter's plans.

Sheila races to stop Luna at personal risk

After learning the truth from Taylor, Sheila hurries to the beach house hoping to avert disaster. Determined to talk Luna down and save Steffy, Sheila enters a likely fatal situation. Her attempt at diffusing the standoff is a huge risk, since Luna's mental health is in a fragile state.

Whether Sheila’s intervention will be successful or end with her becoming a victim herself remains to be seen. This moment places all three women at the center of a dangerous confrontation that could have permanent consequences for everyone involved.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Bold and the Beautiful.

