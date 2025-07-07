Tragedy strikes The Bold and the Beautiful as Luna’s actions take a deadly turn

It’s the kind of week on The Bold and the Beautiful that leaves you sitting in stunned silence. The soap promised drama, and it certainly followed through, just not in the way many of us expected. Luna, who not long ago seemed like a breath of fresh air, has now become the center of a tragic and emotional storm.

Ad

The once-bright intern has taken a turn that has left viewers reeling. By the time Friday’s episode aired, it was clear something irreversible was about to happen. Now, that moment has arrived, and its impact is already echoing across Los Angeles. Looking back, the signs were there with Luna’s quiet unraveling building for weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Between the constant pressure from her mother, Poppy, uncertainty about her parentage, and growing tensions with RJ and others at Forrester, Luna’s foundation was already shaky. Still, few could have imagined it would lead to such a heartbreaking and consequential moment.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion.

The desperate shot on The Bold and the Beautiful

When Luna walked away from her art school program, I thought she just needed room, maybe a breathing space, maybe a confrontation, maybe a hard choice. However, when I saw the gun in her hand, it hit me. This wasn't just an emotional or angry response, but a call for help from someone overwhelmed and lost, which was heartbreaking to see.

Ad

What made it more difficult was who was in the crossfire. Liam, a character who, for all his faults, constantly attempts to protect the ones he loves, intervened at possibly the worst time.

The full story is still unfolding, but it looks like Liam got between Luna and Steffy and somehow paid the ultimate price. That is the Liam that fans have always known: flawed, human, but reliable when it counted.

Ad

Ad

Bill's reaction was gut-wrenching all on its own. The moment he got the news, you could just see something break in him. His son is gone now, and even worse, it could be the actions of Luna, the woman whom he introduced into the family and believed in.

He allowed his heart to remain open to her. Now, he's left with a guilt that may never fully leave him on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ad

The fallout has only just begun on The Bold and the Beautiful

The sorrow is spreading quickly, and we are already seeing the initial levels of emotional fallout. Steffy seems ruinously heartbroken, not only because Liam is gone, but because he died while protecting her.

He was the father of her child, someone who, in that last act, demonstrated the depth of his love. Certainly, explaining this to Kelly someday will be one of the hardest things she'll ever have to do.

Ad

And what about Finn? Luna may not have grown up with him, but he has treated her like family. The relationship now feels complicated and painful. How Finn and Steffy navigate this trauma together is unknown, but it is difficult to imagine that their relationship will remain the same.

Ad

Wyatt's return seems a foregone conclusion. His grief and anger will certainly cause him to want answers from Bill, from Finn, from anyone else involved. Bill, normally the man with all the control and command, will undoubtedly find it difficult to manage that facade upon coming to terms with what happened while he was at the helm.

The writing certainly hinted that Luna was in inner turmoil, but it was hard to fathom it getting to this endpoint. Like those who were nearest to her, we didn't truly expect it would lead to something this fatal.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful has purposefully stepped into darker and more emotionally challenging territory. Now, we are left to process the loss, the implications of that loss, and what is next?

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Preethika Vijayakumar Preethika Vijayakumar is a Daily Soap writer at Sportskeeda with a keen interest in pop culture. Although a law student, her curiosity about the world and passion for writing inspired her to explore and analyze the complex narrative and diverse character arcs that define the daily soaps.



With experience as a legal content writer, Preethika also achieved a notable accomplishment as her work was published in a book about criminology and victimology. As a fellow binge-watcher, Preethika aims to provide insightful analysis based on her firsthand viewing experiences, ensuring accuracy and relevance in her writing.



Outside of professional endeavors, she enjoys reading, playing guitar, and creating ceramics. Her favorite celebrity is Jensen Ackles, and if given the opportunity, Preethika would love to be a part of his show, Supernatural, although she isn’t sure she could last until the end. Know More