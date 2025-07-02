Who plays Hayes Finnegan on The Bold and the Beautiful? Here’s everything you need to know

Hayes Forrester Finnegan is a member of The Bold and the Beautiful's young Forrester clan. First appearing onscreen in 2021 as Steffy Forrester and Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan's son, Hayes has been involved in various dramatic and emotional storylines, considering how young he is. Currently, child actor Bryan David Garlick portrays the character of Hayes.

Before him, twins Alexander and Chase Banks took on the role starting in August 2023. In previous episodes, Samantha Worden and Piper Harriot also took over the role when Hayes was a baby. Having more than one actor play the character is common in soap operas, particularly with children, because of legal working hours limitations and casting with age in mind.

About Hayes Forrester's character in The Bold and the Beautiful

Hayes first appeared on-screen in 2021. Originally, the baby was played in August by Samantha Worden and then from August to September of the same year by Piper Harriot. As the character grew older, twins Alexander and Chase Banks began portraying Hayes in August 2023. In 2025, Bryan David Garlick stepped into the role and continues to appear as Hayes on the show.

Family background and ties

Hayes is part of the prominent Forrester and Finnegan families, giving him strong ties to many key characters in the series. On his mother Steffy's lineage, Hayes is kin to Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes and is the half-brother of Kelly Spencer. On his father Finn's lineage, Hayes is the grandson of Jack and Li Finnegan (his adoptive grandmother) and the biological grandson of the notorious Sheila Carter.

Hayes also has a paternal half-sister, Luna Nozawa, through Finn. His extended family consists of many uncles, aunts, cousins, and great-grandparents, turning Hayes into a highly connected character of the show's legacy family trees.

Paternity twist and birth

Hayes's conception was clouded in confusion and controversy. Steffy had relations with her ex, Liam Spencer, during a rocky time in her relationship, causing uncertainty about the paternity of her baby. The initial test identified Liam as the father, crushing Finn.

It was later discovered that the test had been manipulated, and Finn was Hayes's real father. When the truth was revealed, Steffy and Finn got back together, and Hayes was born in a water birth—one of the show's more peaceful and emotional moments.

Major storylines

Although a child, Hayes has been the focal point of significant drama, especially regarding his grandmother, Sheila Carter. Sheila's return created chaos, resulting in a dramatic shooting in which Finn was assumed dead and Steffy experienced amnesia. Finn was later found alive, covertly healed by his adoptive mom, Li Finnegan.

Sheila subsequently staged her death to escape police arrest and at one stage even ended up sneaking briefly inside the house and holding Hayes. The moment highlighted just how far she would go to get close to her son and grandson, whatever the cost.

What's next for Hayes in The Bold and the Beautiful?

As of 2025, Hayes is still a regular face on the show as his family continues to grapple with the ongoing arc in The Bold and the Beautiful. Although still very young, his character is inextricably linked with key players, so it seems that his character will grow with future storylines.

With Bryan David Garlick now filling the role, Hayes continues to age up on screen, right in the middle of the Forrester tradition on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful streaming on CBS.

