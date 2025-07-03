What role does Sydney Bullock play on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character details explored 

In the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, American actress Sydney Bullock portrays the character of Ms. Dylan. She is a preschool teacher, where Hayes Finnegan goes. In the recent scenario of the daytime soap opera, Luna introduces herself as Sunshine to Ms. Dylan as she tries to get closer to Hayes, her half-brother.

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in American television history. Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, the plot of the soap opera revolves around the Forrester family and their luxury fashion house, Forrester Creations. The show first aired in 1987 and has been on air for over four decades now.

Here's everything to know about Sydney Bullock's character, Miss Dylan, on The Bold and the Beautiful

Miss Dylan is a fictional character on the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. The character first appeared as a playschool teacher in 2025 at Hayes's playschool. As seen in the recent scenario of the soap, Luna finds out that she is the biological daughter of Dr. John Finnegan. However, due to her cryptic and villainous instincts and actions, Steffy, John's wife, distances him from Luna.

However, she is determined to remove Steffy from the picture and insert herself into her father's life. Her obsession has reached new heights; she has begun following Steffy and Finn's son, Hayes. At school, she approaches him with an origami figure. The little boy, excited by the gesture, shows it to his teacher, Miss Dylan, and tells her that a 'nice lady' gave it to him.

When Miss Dylan interacts with Luna, she introduces herself under a fake name, 'Sunshine'. Further, Ms. Dylan invites Sunshine to the playschool as a guest artist. In the recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on July 2, 2025, Ms. Sunshishe, who in reality is Luna, comes to the Beach school and teaches the kids origami art, and she specifically focuses on Hayes.

However, when Ms. Dylan asks her to stay back and meet the parents, Luna declines and goes in a hurry. The spoilers for this week on The Bold and the Beautiful suggest that Ms. Dylan could be a victim in Luna's plan.

As seen in the look-ahead preview, Steffy is face-to-face with Luna. When she asks about Hayes' teacher, Ms. Dylan's whereabouts, she smiles devilishly and replies:

"She is a bit tied up"

Quite literally, Ms. Dylan is seen tied up, implying that she might be a victim in one of Luna's evil plans to get closer to her father.

Here's a glimpse into the life of Sydney Bullock

Sydney Bullock is an actress who was born on October 7, 2004, in the United States of America. The actress is best known for her portrayal of Stacey on Netflix's hit series Stranger Things. She began performing in theatre at a young age, appearing in several productions with the Academy of Creative Excellence and dancing with the Bluegrass Youth Ballet.

The actress has been a part of other projects like Dynasty, Drunk, Driving and 17, Trust in Love, and a few more.

Catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

