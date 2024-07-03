The Bold and the Beautiful: Is Tom the homeless man Luna’s real father? Rumour explored

The Bold and the Beautiful keeps coming up with twists for Poppy and Luna's family. After finding out that Bill is Luna's father through a paternity test, Tom sees the family at Il Giardino and confronts Poppy later.

He claims that he's Luna's father. Tom was introduced into the story when Deacon and Finn were searching for Shiela on the streets. Deacon later hired Tom at Il Giardino, where he has now made a claim to be Luna's real father.

While Luna was recently confirmed to be Bill Spencer's daughter by a paternity test, it is possible that the test results were manipulated. Also, it's logistically possible for Tom to be Luna's father. as he claimed he met Poppy while touring for concerts, and they got close. This was around the same time Poppy and Bill spent a night together, but the show hasn't confirmed this theory yet.

Adding another twist to the tale, someone poisoned Tom's blue drink at a concert event, and he collapsed in the episode on July 1, 2024, which means that there may be many things at play in the future of this storyline.

Is Tom the homeless man Luna's real father on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Clint Howard as Tom on the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

On the July 1, 2024, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Tom (Clint Howard) confronts Poppy (Romy Park) and insists that he's Luna's father, not Bill Spencer. It's revealed that Tom and Poppy were close when he used to play in concerts, around the same time that she met Bill.

Poppy asks Tom to leave her and Luna alone, but it is clear that they were involved in some way. That raises the possibility that Tom might be Luna's real father. Poppy was also visibly uncomfortable during the conversation, even earlier when Luna suggested they should listen to Tom's live music at Il Giardino.

While the show has not confirmed this theory yet, the plot will have to resolve many unanswered questions before this reveal can happen. Was Bill's paternity test tampered with?

The possibility of that seems unlikely, as Li chose to administer the test after being suspicious of Poppy's intentions. However, Li could have meddled anyway, perhaps for her own reasons, or maybe Poppy found a way to circumvent her sister.

The show would have to explore Poppy's reasons for hiding Luna's true paternity and trying to pass off Bill as the father. But, most importantly, if Tom's story turns out to be true, it would significantly negatively impact Bill and Luna.

Luna mentioned that she felt secure in her identity after finding out about Bill, and this revelation could jolt her whole perspective. Bill would also be heartbroken at the thought of losing someone he's willing to adopt at present.

What is Tom's story in The Bold and the Beautiful?

Tom was introduced on The Bold and the Beautiful recently in April 2024, while Deacon and Finn were searching for Shiela and came across Tom on the streets.

Tom provided important information that led to them finding her, and Deacon even asked Tom to officiate his and Shiela's wedding later on. He also got hired full-time at Il Giardino.

However, Tom saw Poppy, Bill, and Luna having a meal at Il Giardino, and things went downhill very quickly. Tom confronted Poppy alone, claiming he was Luna's father, not Bill. On the July 1, 2024 episode, Poppy fights back and asks Tom to stay away from her daughter. He maintains his statement by saying that Luna is his daughter, too.

Tom indicates that he and Poppy spent many nights together during the concert tour, around the time Luna was supposedly conceived. Poppy informs him that a paternity test confirmed Bill was the father. Tom says that he will find Luna and tell her about her connection to him, and he doesn't care what Poppy says.

Later, at Il Giardino, the audience sees gloved hands pouring powder into Tom's blue drink. Tom drinks the whole thing before performing a concert but collapses as soon as he leaves the stage. It remains to be seen who poisoned the drink, but it's speculated that Tom's character might exit.

Fans can keep up with The Bold and the Beautiful, which airs weekdays on CBS and has episodes streaming online on Paramount+.

