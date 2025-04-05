The Bold and the Beautiful preview sees Luna targeting Electra, Taylor catching Brooke in lingerie, and Electra and Will kissing

The week of April 7–11 on The Bold and the Beautiful will be full of fiery confrontations and surprises for romance and rivalry. The weekly preview shows that Luna Nozawa makes her plans with Will Spencer. She goes about destroying his new love affair with Electra Forrester.

Meanwhile, Taylor Hayes will witness something she shouldn't. Brooke Logan steps out of the bedroom in lingerie, unaware that Ridge Forrester isn't the one who entered. Finally, romantic developments, Electra and Will will get intimate behind closed doors in a private make-out session.

Elsewhere, Brooke's bold fashion trend will trigger massive drama. Luna's scheming will start to take effect with Sheila Carter by her side. Meanwhile, Deacon and Carter's fiery argument builds into a full-blown fight, adding yet more chaos to the week.

Taylor walks in on Brooke by accident in lingerie on The Bold and the Beautiful

Although Luna paves the way for potential romantic rivalry, Brooke will inadvertently create drama for herself at Forrester Creations. While preparing for a possible new Brooke's Bedroom campaign, she will pose in lingerie at the company office.

Expecting Ridge to be the next to enter, she'll flirtatiously call out and step from behind the privacy screen, still wearing the sultry ensemble. Instead of Ridge, Taylor will walk in on Brooke in mid-pose for her attire.

The tense and awkward moment will likely lead to Taylor accusing Brooke of doing the same old thing and attempting to seduce Ridge again. Brooke will try to explain the misunderstanding and reassure Taylor that it was strictly work-related and not a romantic gesture. However, Taylor will not be so easily convinced.

Taylor will storm out, calling Brooke's behavior inappropriate and indicative of an ulterior motive.

Will and Electra enjoy a secret moment on The Bold and the Beautiful

Elsewhere in the week's episodes, Electra and Will will be building their new relationship. On Forrester Creations' backstage, the two will indulge in a sizzling kiss, demonstrating that their feelings are increasing in intensity.

While Electra will have a hard time slowing down, her feelings for Will will be impossible to hide. Will, in turn, will seem just as eager to push forward. But with Luna watching closely and already thinking about her next step, this new relationship could be facing problems.

Sheila's involvement in Luna's shenanigans could only add fuel to the fire if she encourages her granddaughter to make even more drama. Luna's intentional pursuit of Will could become an all-out love triangle as the series continues.

Deacon and Carter fight over Hope on The Bold and the Beautiful

Meanwhile, viewers are in for some dramatic showdowns between Deacon Sharpe and Carter Walton. After a heated discussion with Carter about the way that he has been handling Hope Logan, Deacon will deliver an unexpected kick. He will then follow it up with a punch, turning their argument physical. Carter will retaliate, and their fight could have some severe consequences for Hope and all those caught in the middle.

Luna sets her sights on Will on The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna will become increasingly frustrated with Electra's familiarity with Will. While Will and Electra will not be rushing into anything physical, they will share a moment of romance that leaves no doubt about their connection.

Luna will vent her jealousy to Sheila Carter at Il Giardino, referring to Electra as "prissy" and implying she's all wrong for Will. Resolute in not losing out, Luna will start planning her next steps to steal Will's attention, believing that she can offer him what Electra cannot.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

