The Bold and the Beautiful recap (January 31, 2025): Finn doubts Poppy’s claims and Daphne turns up the heat on Carter

The drama on The Bold and the Beautiful episode aired on January 31, 2025, heated up as Poppy Nozawa rushed to see Luna, only to find out she had disappeared from prison. Meanwhile, Finn doubts Poppy’s claims about Luna’s father and secretly runs a paternity test, determined to find the truth.

At Spencer Mansion, Luna opened up to Bill about her painful past. Bill, relating to her struggles, offered support and guidance. Over at Forrester Creations, Steffy and Daphne set their plan in motion to take back control from Carter and Hope, with Daphne using her charm to distract Carter.

Tensions ran high as Finn confronted Poppy about her lies, and Steffy and Hope’s rivalry remained strong. Bill and Luna grew closer, while Finn’s test results could change everything.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Friday, January 31, 2025

Poppy’s desperate attempt to find Luna

Poppy went to the prison, eager to talk to Luna about the shocking news about her father. But she faced an unexpected obstacle. The warden told her that Luna was not there, which made Poppy panic. Desperate to know the truth, she demanded answers about her daughter’s whereabouts, but no one gave her a clear response. This left her feeling anxious and afraid of the worst.

Finn takes matters into his own hands

At the hospital, Finn questioned Poppy about Luna’s father, but she firmly denied his doubts. She claimed she once believed Bill was Luna’s father but later thought it was Tom Starr. Her repeated denials only made Finn more suspicious. Determined to find the truth, he secretly ran a paternity test using Luna’s blood sample.

Alone in his office, Finn reviewed her file and recalled past events that made him question everything. The thought that Luna might be his daughter shook him. As he waited for the results, Poppy grew more desperate to find Luna, fearing something was wrong. With secrets on the verge of being exposed, the truth could change everything.

Bill and Luna’s heartfelt conversation

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill and Luna had an emotional conversation at the Spencer mansion as Luna struggled with her identity. She admitted feeling lost and betrayed by the lies about her father.

Bill understood her pain and shared his tough childhood without a father. He told Luna he wanted to help her build a better future. Touched by his support, Luna said she wished he was her real father. Bill’s kindness brought them closer, giving Luna a ray of hope.

Daphne turns up the heat with Carter

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy assured Ridge that she and Daphne had everything under control in their plan to take back power from Carter and Hope. Meanwhile, in the CEO’s office, Daphne caught Carter and Hope’s attention with her captivating fragrance. Hope was impressed and couldn’t stop praising her.

When Hope left, Daphne turned up the charm, completely drawing Carter in. She made it clear she was in control, leaving Carter affected by her presence.

Later, in the design office, Steffy and Hope discussed Zende’s latest designs. Steffy surprised Hope by complimenting his work. However, their rivalry was still strong. Hope reminded Steffy that she was in charge, but Steffy while not openly challenging her, made it clear that the battle was far from over.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

