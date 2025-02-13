The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: A drama-filled day unfolds as Brooke overhears Daphne’s conversation with Steffy

Brooke Logan may be inching closer to Steffy's scheme on The Bold and the Beautiful as the soap's spoilers suggest. While she stands true to her longtime love, Ridge Forrester, Brooke is currently misunderstood by her man. While she has a strong moral code, she may feel obliged to stand by her daughter again, if the Forresters wrong her as they did in the past.

As fans know, Steffy employed her friend Daphne's maneuvers to allure Carter so that he and Hope break up. While Daphne has already started working her charm on the hapless COO of Forrester Creations, Brooke has been calling out to Carter's conscience about the coup he and Hope staged on the Forresters' family business.

While, so far, Carter has been delighted to work with the world-renowned perfumer and eager to share his expansion ideas, Hope is clueless about Daphne's ulterior motives to stay close to Carter.

Meanwhile, relationship complications have been part of The Bold and the Beautiful storyline since the soap's premiere in March 1987. The plot mainly focuses on the Forrester family and their business, besides their interactions with other business families, the Logans and the Spencers.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Brooke walks in on Carter and Daphne

Daphne Rose, played by Murielle Hilaire, has been trying all angles to get close to Carter and seduce him as part of Steffy's plan. She indulged in seductive language and movements, which included spraying fragrance behind her ears and inviting the COO to smell them.

So far, her moves have not been as successful since Carter Walton failed to see her moves as seduction despite getting uncomfortable around her. However, he may not be able to hold on much longer, as The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint.

Carter may not betray his current steady romance with Hope Logan right away. However, he may realize Daphne's actions mean more than the perfume business. He may also sit up and take notice of her maneuvers as the Parisian talent seems ready to throw herself at him.

However, as the spoilers suggest, Brooke Logan may be the first to stumble into this secret as she walks into Carter's office where Daphne will be standing close to the COO in a suggestive pose and speaking into his ears. A shocked Brooke may worry that Daphne is interested in the man romancing her daughter Hope.

However, later, she may overhear part of a conversation between Daphne and Steffy Forrester. While Brooke may not hear the complete interaction, she may start doubting that Daphne's romantic interest in Carter may have something to do with Steffy. Whether she shares her doubts with Hope or passes on the eavesdropped conversation to Carter, remains to be seen.

Where is Carter's current stand on The Bold and the Beautiful?

As fans know, Carter Walton signed his name on the LLC papers to steal Forrester Creations from the Forrester family and save Hope Logan's fashion line from sinking. While he made a smart move by appointing Ridge Forrester's longtime associate, Brooke Logan, as the CEO, he struggled with putting his vision into effect.

As such, he was ecstatic to have Parisian fragrance expert, Daphne, joining FC. Moreover, he welcomed Steffy Forrester back into the company as the President. However, Brooke forced him to revisit his actions of betrayal and hostile takeover.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Carter may continue to feel guilty and consider apologizing to the Forresters. As expected, Hope will likely balk at the idea of apologizing to her longtime rival, Steffy. How this story arc pans out remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more updates on the Carter-Daphne drama and to know whether Hope decides to bend before Steffy in the upcoming episodes on CBS.

