The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn makes a life-altering decision while Li apologizes to Poppy

Pressure looms over Finn and Steffy's marriage on The Bold and the Beautiful with the revelation of Luna's parentage. On the other hand, Luna's whereabouts may leak out anytime soon if Bill and Luna are not careful. With the turmoil in Forrester Creations taking up Steffy's life, a betrayal from Finn is the last problem she would want to face.

The past few weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Finn Finnegan revealed to be Luna's biological father. While the good doctor wanted to open up to his wife, Luna's mother, Poppy, pleaded with him to stay quiet fearing the backlash that may follow.

Finn also needed time to muster courage since the disclosure had the potential to destroy his marriage.

On the other hand, Luna was seen staying hidden in house arrest at the Spencer mansion under Bill's watchful eyes, while the latter lied to his worried sons about the reason for staying at home.

Meanwhile, FC's COO Carter was guilt-ridden for his coup after Brooke and Daphne appealed to his conscience followed by Ridge's visit and tearful reunion. However, an upset Hope refused to climb down and apologize to the Forresters.

The long-running CBS daily soap, which premiered in March 1987, continues to weave its plot around the Forrester family's interaction with the Logans and the Spencers.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Finn seems ready to disclose his secret to Steffy

Thursday's The Bold and the Beautiful episode which aired on February 20, 2025, found Finn Finnegan back from work and greeting his wife with a hug and a kiss. Before leaving his office, he had an argument with Poppy who continued to plead with him to keep Luna's parentage hidden.

However, Finn affirmed that he meant to stay honest with his wife.

Friday's episode will likely find Finn and Steffy face-to-face as he tells him that he has some news for her. He may also prepare her by claiming that she would not like what she hears, leaving Steffy nervous. It is expected that Finn will falter in his task initially as he would remember what Poppy warned him of.

However, after initial hesitation, Finn Finnegan may decide to spill all to his wife at the risk of her severe negative reaction. Alternatively, Finn may break the information into parts and initially only tell Steffy Forrester about Luna missing from the prison, while leaving the parentage part of the truth as yet hidden.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Li and Poppy have another affectionate reunion

The Bold and the Beautiful fans may remember that Li Nozawa-Finnegan had accused her sister Poppy Nozawa of having an affair with her husband, Jack Finnegan. She also accused Jack of being Luna's father after Tom Starr's paternity test result came out negative.

At the time, Li had forcefully extracted Jack's blood to take a paternity test for Luna. However, when that also proved negative, Li was remorseful and apologized to both Jack and Poppy. Later, when Poppy did not find Luna in prison, she reached out to Li and informed her.

Friday, February 21, 2025, will find the sisters together again. Li will likely offer more apologies, ridden with guilt over her past behavior. She may hope for a fresh start for their sisterly relationship.

As the sisters hug, Li will be emotional and Poppy will be worried. Poppy knows when Finn reveals Luna's truth, this camaraderie will be over.

The Bold and the Beautiful: More plot arcs for February 21, 2025

Remy Pryce will be released from police custody and may ask for his job back at Il Giardino. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest he will be at the Spencer mansion. He will want to meet Electra and may consider apologizing to Will as a smart move.

However, Luna may mistake him for the AC repair mechanic while Remy will figure out Luna was the person involved in the two murders flashed in the news. As such, Lune may plead with Remy to keep her whereabouts a secret. Whether the two criminals share a pact remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more updates on Steffy's reaction to the unpleasant secret and Remy's role in Luna's story arc.

