The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week from April 29 to May 3

Last week, The Bold and the Beautiful unveiled Deacon and Finn getting crucial information regarding Sheila's location. Furthermore, things become too hot to handle for Steffy, and she runs to seek solace and advice from Ridge as she expresses her fears and worries.

Nevertheless, what lies ahead on The Bold and the Beautiful this week are themes of hidden truths, rekindled relationships and the complexities that lie within a familial bond.

So, what important developments will transpire in the themes this week?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from April 29 to May 3, 2024

Monday, April 29, 2024: A grisly discovery and familial tensions

In Monday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon and Finn confirmed in a Los Angeles alley that Tom had seen a woman fitting someone in a photo enter a vacant building.

Inside, they find an old woman, covered in a blanket, lying on a mattress. Thereafter, Deacon, together with Finn, searched through the building and withstood barriers like stinking odor and a chained gate. Later, they come across a body, which Deacon identifies as Sheila, once her boot and sock are removed.

Meanwhile, in Eric's office, Brooke, Ridge and Steffy discuss that Finn was off his focus and how Sheila's effects continue to plague their life. Steffy felt that it was very traumatizing to mistakenly kill Sheila.

Meanwhile, during a lunch out, Liam talked with Bill about the different aspects he saw of growth as an individual and the focus of being a father. The episode showed Liam content with his life as he announced that his focus was his kids and career.

Tuesday, April 30, 2024: Rekindled flames and rescue missions

A still of Sheila from the soap opera (Image via CBS)

In Tuesday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, the storyline will likely be romantic as Ivy will return to Liam's life. Therefore, it will stir old feelings that could culminate in a shocking kiss.

In another turn of events, the episode will also see Finn realizing that his birth mother, Sheila, needs urgent medical attention.

Wednesday, May 1, 2024: Doubts and reminiscences to keep you gripped

In this episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge and Steffy will express their concerns about Deacon's growing influence over Finn. However, they will be unaware of the recent events that have transpired regarding Sheila.

Meanwhile, Liam and Ivy will delve into nostalgic memories of their past, revisiting their romantic history through flashbacks and photographs.

Thursday, May 2, 2024: What are Ivy's intentions towards Liam?

Ashleigh Brewer as Ivy Forrester in a still from The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Peacock/NBC)

In Thursday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, confrontations will arise when Steffy witnesses Liam and Ivy's closeness to each other and wants to clarify Ivy's intentions towards Liam.

The day will likely also reveal the details of a past encounter between Sheila and Sugar in Los Angeles. These revelations will augment the layers of mystery amidst the ongoing drama.

Friday, May 3, 2024: Illusions of peace

A still of Liam from the soap opera. (Image via CBS)

The week for this vintage soap opera will conclude with Liam and Steffy indulging in what appears to be a blissful ignorance, discussing the idyllic future they envision for their children

The day will also see Sheila grappling with questions about how her life spiraled to its current state, setting the stage for future conflicts and perhaps an introspective journey.

The Bold and the Beautiful is available to watch on CBS.