The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (January 27 to 31, 2025): Li’s confessions, Sheila’s confrontations, and Steffy’s covert plans

In the previous week on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, the mystery around Luna’s paternity became the main focus as Finn searched for answers. Tensions grew as family secrets were revealed, and the situation became more intense with each passing day.

Finn’s search for the truth about Luna’s father led him to confront Poppy, bringing up old emotions and past issues. At the same time, Li felt regret over her actions, and Sheila’s confrontation with Jack and Poppy added more complications to the already tense situation.

Meanwhile, Steffy and Daphne’s secret plan to take back Forrester Creations grew stronger, leading to more dramatic moments. As Finn dealt with the truth, Bill opened up about his own difficult past, giving Luna hope and understanding for the future.

Trending

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap for episodes aired from January 27 to 31, 2025

January 27, 2025 – The past unravels

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Li told Finn about her past struggle, believing Jack had an affair with Poppy, which made her run a paternity test for Luna.

Meanwhile, Sheila confronted Jack and Poppy, expressing regret for not raising Finn. Jack and Poppy thought about their past, with Jack hoping for a reconciliation between Li and Poppy. The episode ended with Finn deep in thought, wondering about the mystery of Luna’s paternity.

January 28, 2025 – Regret and reflection

Finn continued to think about the paternity mystery while Li showed regret for how she treated Poppy in the past. Despite Jack's reassurance that Poppy did nothing wrong, she still felt overwhelmed.

Steffy hoped Li and Jack could resolve things, while Finn reassured his mother that Poppy never betrayed her. The episode ended with Finn becoming more agitated, still unsure about the truth of Luna’s paternity.

January 29, 2025 – Finn demands answers

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn confronted Poppy, demanding answers about Luna’s paternity. He remembered their past connection and questioned if he could be Luna’s father, especially after Poppy's actions with the paternity tests and her sudden disappearance.

Meanwhile, Jack and Li had an emotional conversation, with Jack apologizing for the past and thanking Li for loving Finn. Despite their pain, Li and Jack’s bond remained strong.

January 30, 2025 – Unanswered questions and hidden motives

Finn kept pressing Poppy for answers about Luna's paternity, insisting they needed to know the truth. Poppy admitted there were other men in her life but denied that Finn was Luna’s father.

Meanwhile, Steffy and Daphne continue their secret plan to take back Forrester Creations, with Daphne using her charm to influence Carter. Bill thought about his troubled past with Poppy and drew parallels between her and his mother.

January 31, 2025 – A test for the truth

At the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn took a paternity test to find out if he was Luna’s father, even though Poppy insisted that Luna wasn’t his daughter. Bill opened up to Luna about his painful past, and they found common ground because of their difficult childhoods.

Meanwhile, Steffy and Daphne kept working on their plan to take down Hope and Carter, with Daphne using her charm to manipulate Carter. Poppy confronted the prison authorities to find out where Luna was.

Also Read: “Steffy’s head is going to explode”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans predict karma will strike Steffy as she lectures Hope about it

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback