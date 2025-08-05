The Bold and The Beautiful recap (August 4, 2025): Eric complains to Donna about Nick, while Finn grills Grace

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on August 4, 2025, took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. John Finn Finnegan ended up confronting Doctor Grace Buckingham about her involvement in Liam Spencer's brain tumor surgery and also taking one million dollars from Ben Spencer.Meanwhile, Nick Marone and Brooke Logan ended up going on a romantic date adventure in Italy. In addition to these developments, Bill Spencer and Liam Spencer continued to be in the dark about being duped by Grace, and that Liam's surgery was unnecessary.Everything that happened on the August 4, 2025, episode of The Bold and The BeautifulOn the August 4, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, in Italy, Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester had a heated conversation with each other. Brooke informed him that she would be leaving with Nick Marone, and Ridge apologized to her for being a jerk when she had assumed the position of CEO at Forrester Creations. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrooke leaned into Ridge and asked him whether all he had to tell her was that he loved her. While they both confessed that they would always love each other, Nick Marone interrupted their conversation and asked Brooke to come along with him for their date adventure.Meanwhile, Eric Forrester's wife, Donna, called him to hear updates about Italy, and he complained to her about how Nick was continuously trying to get closer to Brooke, and he did not approve of that. Donna asked Eric to make sure that he asked Ridge to stay close to Brooke so that he could take Nick's place instead.On The Bold and The Beautiful, Nick took Brooke over to the harbor and checked to see whether the boat was ready. He confirmed with the boatman, and the two of them left for their Italian adventure together. At Bill Spencer's mansion, Liam Spencer seemed to be recovering well from his brain tumor surgery and had a bandage on his head. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBill went over to the couch and told Liam that he was happy with how his recovery was going. John Finn Finnegan ended up coming over and met the two men, and Bill told Finn that he was grateful to Doctor Grace Buckingham for how well she had treated Liam.Finn asked Bill whether Grace had prescribed physical therapy for Liam, and Bill said that she had not, which made Finn's suspicions about Grace grow. Finn also found out that Bill had paid one million dollars for the surgery and seemed to be shocked on The Bold and The Beautiful.At Grace's office in the hospital, she seemed to be angry at someone over the phone and looked frustrated. Then, she proceeded to take a look at Liam Spencer's medical history and ended up deleting it from her computer. Meanwhile, Finn also searched for Liam's medical history on his computer and saw that everything was wiped out from the record. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFinn seemed to be shocked at first, and then ended up going over to Grace's office and asking her questions. He told her that he demanded answers from her about Liam and how she had also extorted one million dollars from Bill.Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.