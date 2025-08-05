  • home icon
  • Daily Soaps
  • The Bold and The Beautiful recap (August 4, 2025): Eric complains to Donna about Nick, while Finn grills Grace

The Bold and The Beautiful recap (August 4, 2025): Eric complains to Donna about Nick, while Finn grills Grace

By Alokita Raichaudhuri
Published Aug 05, 2025 11:36 GMT
A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Cover image edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)
A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Cover image edited by Sportskeeda, images via CBS)

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on August 4, 2025, took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. John Finn Finnegan ended up confronting Doctor Grace Buckingham about her involvement in Liam Spencer's brain tumor surgery and also taking one million dollars from Ben Spencer.

Ad

Meanwhile, Nick Marone and Brooke Logan ended up going on a romantic date adventure in Italy. In addition to these developments, Bill Spencer and Liam Spencer continued to be in the dark about being duped by Grace, and that Liam's surgery was unnecessary.

Everything that happened on the August 4, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful

On the August 4, 2025, episode of The Bold and The Beautiful, in Italy, Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester had a heated conversation with each other.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Brooke informed him that she would be leaving with Nick Marone, and Ridge apologized to her for being a jerk when she had assumed the position of CEO at Forrester Creations.

Ad

Brooke leaned into Ridge and asked him whether all he had to tell her was that he loved her. While they both confessed that they would always love each other, Nick Marone interrupted their conversation and asked Brooke to come along with him for their date adventure.

Meanwhile, Eric Forrester's wife, Donna, called him to hear updates about Italy, and he complained to her about how Nick was continuously trying to get closer to Brooke, and he did not approve of that.

Ad

Donna asked Eric to make sure that he asked Ridge to stay close to Brooke so that he could take Nick's place instead.

On The Bold and The Beautiful, Nick took Brooke over to the harbor and checked to see whether the boat was ready. He confirmed with the boatman, and the two of them left for their Italian adventure together.

At Bill Spencer's mansion, Liam Spencer seemed to be recovering well from his brain tumor surgery and had a bandage on his head.

Ad
Ad

Bill went over to the couch and told Liam that he was happy with how his recovery was going. John Finn Finnegan ended up coming over and met the two men, and Bill told Finn that he was grateful to Doctor Grace Buckingham for how well she had treated Liam.

Finn asked Bill whether Grace had prescribed physical therapy for Liam, and Bill said that she had not, which made Finn's suspicions about Grace grow.

Ad

Finn also found out that Bill had paid one million dollars for the surgery and seemed to be shocked on The Bold and The Beautiful.

At Grace's office in the hospital, she seemed to be angry at someone over the phone and looked frustrated. Then, she proceeded to take a look at Liam Spencer's medical history and ended up deleting it from her computer.

Meanwhile, Finn also searched for Liam's medical history on his computer and saw that everything was wiped out from the record.

Ad
Ad

Finn seemed to be shocked at first, and then ended up going over to Grace's office and asking her questions.

He told her that he demanded answers from her about Liam and how she had also extorted one million dollars from Bill.

Fans can watch The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

About the author
Alokita Raichaudhuri

Alokita Raichaudhuri

Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.

As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible.

Know More
Edited by Prem Deshpande
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications