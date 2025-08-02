The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (August 4 to August 8, 2025)

The upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, airing from August 4 to August 8, 2025, in Los Angeles, are expected to be extremely dramatic and heated. According to the Soap Hub and Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers, Brooke Logan and Nick Marone will go on a boat adventure and sail together, but after an accident, Brooke will fall into the water, and Ridge Forrester will jump right in to rescue her.Meanwhile, Sheila Sharpe will play detective and be extremely suspicious of Li Finnegan and everything that she seems to be hiding in regard to Luna Nozawa's burial site. In addition to these developments, Doctor Grace Buckingham might end up in a position where she would have to confess her crimes to John Finn Finnegan.Note: The article might contain spoilers for the The Bold and the Beautiful episode from August 4 to August 8, 2025.3 major developments to expect on The Bold and the Beautiful from August 4, 2025, to August 8, 20251) Ridge Forrester jumps into the water and rescues BrookIn the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Nick Marone will take Brooke Logan on a date and have an Italian adventure planned for her. Spoilers reveal that Nick will rush the boat repair to take Brooke out to the water with it, but that would be a mistake. The boat will capsize, and Brooke will end up scrambling in the water. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers reveal that Ridge Forrester will jump into the water and dramatically rescue Brooke from the accident. The plot hints that Brooke would ultimately cave, and her heart would pull her towards Ridge again. Spoilers reveal that the couple might potentially choose each other as their partners yet again, so there would be heartbreak for Taylor Hayes and Nick Marone.2) Sheila Sharpe will be extremely suspicious of Li Finnegan's actionsSpoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Sheila Sharpe will be extremely suspicious of Li Finnegan's actions regarding trying to keep Luna Nozawa's burial site a secret. Sheila had asked her multiple times, but she had not given her any details. Spoilers reveal that Sheila might end up following Li to see what exactly she had been hiding. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers also reveal that the fact that Li had hidden Luna, who was in a comatose state, might end up getting revealed to everyone after Sheila pursues the truth.3) Doctor Grace Buckingham will potentially come clean to John Finn Finnegan about duping Liam Spencer and Bill SpencerIn the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers reveal that John Finn Finnegan will continue to search for the facts behind Liam Spencer's early dispersal from the hospital and grill Doctor Grace Buckingham over it since she had signed off on his release to Bill Spencer. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpoilers reveal that Grace will ask Finn to keep a secret between them and also to cover for her. At the Spencer mansion, the plot hints that Grace will reveal to Finn that she had duped Bill Spencer and Liam Spencer regarding the surgery.Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network and Paramount+.