The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Ridge scrambling to stop Nick’s proposal while Liam uncovers the truth about his diagnosis

The age-old romantic tussle is back on The Bold and the Beautiful as Nick pursues Brooke while Taylor awaits Ridge's return. The soap's plot revolves around the love triangle playing out in Italy with blessings from Eric. Meanwhile, Finn Finnegan cracks the shady truth behind Liam's miraculous cure and is ready to spill the beans.The previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful presented the love dilemma as Brooke insisted Ridge recognize his true love and not remain stubbornly tied to Taylor. However, Ridge refused to bend down, although feeling uncomfortable about Nick's advances. Meanwhile, Nick tried to make perfect plans to woo Brooke, from getting the boat ready to having an engagement ring.Meanwhile, Sheila tried to plead with Li to tell her about Luna's grave, as the former wanted to bid her last goodbye. However, Li remained conspicuously tight-lipped and refused to share any information about Luna's death or cremation. This made Sheila suspicious of Li. On the other hand, The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw a comatose Luna set up in Li's home. Li was seen urging her to hang on.Elsewhere on the long-running CBS daily soap, Finn and Bridget were seen discussing Liam's surgery and recovery from the inoperable cancerous growth. However, when questioned, Grace asked them to trust her.Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.The Bold and the Beautiful: Ridge rushes to BrookeAs the past week showed, Nick Marone is preparing to court Brooke's love most romantically. However, the Forrester patriarch has seen him holding a ring box. Eric will likely inform his son about the same. Ridge may need to stop the engagement and react by rushing to Brooke.However, his resistance to commit to her love while asking her to stay away from Nick will likely infuriate Brooke. She may feel rejected and choose to go on a boat ride with Nick. Meanwhile, Ridge may reconsider his feelings towards her.The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Nick take Brooke on the promised boat ride. While the sailor will steer the boat, Brooke may be in a dangerous position at the back of the speeding vessel. That will leave her vulnerable to a water accident. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Ridge may arrive at the bank and spot Brooke. He will likely call out her name. However, if she falls into the water, Ridge will be the first one to try a rescue operation, before Nick realizes the issue. This may spoil Nick's plan while leaving Taylor heartbroken.Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (July 30 to August 8, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and moreThe Bold and the Beautiful: Liam learns the truth about his surgeryAs The Bold and the Beautiful fans have seen for the past few weeks, Liam's massive growth in his brain took up a major part of the storyline. The show found Grace offering a secret and experimental surgery to Bill in exchange for $1 million. As the shady surgery presumably cured Liam, Finn and Bridget suspected the questionable procedure.The upcoming episodes will clear the air around Liam's dubious medical case. B&amp;B spoilers suggest that Finn will likely corner Grace and get to the bottom of the medical issue and the odd procedure. He may bring Grace Buckingham to the Spencer mansion to confess her role.Hope will likely be present with Liam as Grace opens up about her actions. While Grace may feel justified in taking the $1 million from Bill, Liam will be shocked to learn that the money has gone for a fake cancer. Whether Bill reacts adversely to the revelation remains to be seen.Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025The other arc on the CBS soap shows Luna alive, but in a coma in Li's home, hidden from all. Stay tuned to the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful as Brooke faces a perilous situation and Liam learns the truth about his cancer.