The Bold and the Beautiful: Complete list of comings and goings in July 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful's current storyline is witnessing changes and shifts in plot as the two parallel arcs play out. The plot will follow Brooke enjoying attention from two men in her life, Ridge and Nick. Meanwhile, in town, Liam will recover after his experimental surgery. However, Dr. Grace may face some fire from her colleagues. Elsewhere, Daphne may come between Carter and Hope again.The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful presented Nick Marone's shenanigans in Brooke and Ridge's interactions. This was while Forrester Creations prepared for their upcoming launch of a new fashion line in Italy.While Brooke tried to convince Ridge that he belonged with her, Nick offered to show her around in Italy. Loving the idea of going to Capri with Nick, Brooke declared to the Forresters that she would be taking Nick along. Ridge disapproved of the idea, prompting Eric to declare that he sounded jealous.Meanwhile, Nick met Taylor and made an unofficial pact to keep Brooke away from Ridge while in Italy. Elsewhere, Liam recovered. Steffy thanked Sheila for saving her life. She then informed Liam that she was taking a vacation due to all the recent stress. The long-running ABC daily soap saw Steffy and Liam declare their everlasting love for each other.The Bold and the Beautiful: All comings and goings in July 2025Cameo appearances and comings for the month 1) Murielle Hilaire; plays Daphne RoseHilaire's Daphne Rose left LA a few months ago after Carter chose Hope over her. However, July 23, 2025, saw her back at the Forrester office, welcomed by Eric and Carter. They discussed Luna's shooting fiasco and Liam's condition. While Carter mentioned Hope getting back with him, Eric hoped that the overseas trip might help Ridge and Brooke.Eric also congratulated her perfume's success. As she promised to put together a range of perfumes for the team to promote in Italy, Carter declared to have missed her. While admitting to having missed him too, Daphne refused to announce the duration of her stay. As such, The Bold and the Beautiful fans may see her around longer this time around.2) Bryan David Garlick; plays Hayes FinneganRecently, Luna decided to threaten Steffy out of her father's life. As such, she started by befriending Hayes at his school with the fake name of Miss Sunshine. Hayes liked the origami art Ms. Sunshine presented and helped him make. He was seen sharing the paper art with his mother.He accepted the fortune-teller "Sunshine" gave to Hayes for his mother. He played the paper fortune-teller with his mother and grandmother, who were concerned by the cryptic images. The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw him being fascinated by Ms. Sunshine.3) Sydney Bullock; plays Ms. DylanMs. Dylan made a brief appearance at the end of June as the teacher in Hayes' class. She was also seen in Hayes' classroom in early July as Luna pretended to come in as Ms. Sunshine. Later, she was threatened to call Steffy to school, and she confirmed that the latter was on her way.She was seen looking scared at Luna standing with her gun, and asked what she wanted to do to Steffy Forrester. As she pleaded with Luna not to hurt her or Steffy, the latter tied her up and gagged her mouth.4) Jennifer Gareis; plays Donna Logan-ForresterWhile not away from the storyline, Jennifer Gareis' Donna made her onscreen appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful after a long time. She was seen dropping in on Steffy and Taylor as they discussed Forrester Creations' trip to Italy.While Taylor pointed out that Nick was accompanying Brooke, Donna emphasized that Ridge was Brooke's prime romance. While she was matter-of-fact about it, her support towards her sister was evident.Some departures in July 20251) Lisa Yamada; plays Luna NozawaSince learning that Finn is her biological father, Lisa Yamada's Luna had been obsessed with reuniting with her father. Since her past crimes include two known murders, and drugging and kidnapping Steffy, the latter refused to let her close to her husband. As such, she manipulated her into Hayes' school room and waved a gun at her. Luna shot Sheila in the foot, who rushed in to stop her from committing another crime. Later, when Liam walked into the hostage scenario, she shot Liam, who snatched the gun from her hands and shot her in return. Afterwards, Dr. Li Nozawa treated her gunshot wound but declared her dead post-surgery.With this violent arc, Yamada exited The Bold and the Beautiful. However, she may turn out to be alive sometime later.2) Jacqueline MacInnes Wood; plays Steffy ForresterSteffy Forrester was at the centre of two parallel story arcs on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam's health and Luna's scare. While she saved Liam from his head injury and brain bleed accident, she supported him as his tumor was diagnosed. She told Hope, and they supported Liam and his decisions. Later, Liam rescued her from Luna as he took a bullet for her.Surviving the gunshot, Liam underwent an experimental and shady surgery by Dr. Grace and was declared cancer-free. Steffy visited him at the Spencer mansion. She shared her wish to travel out of town with her children and clear her head. Liam encouraged her as he claimed to be getting better. Before leaving, Steffy thanked Sheila and gave closure to their old enmity.Since Steffy actor Jacqueline is taking maternity leave, her temporary exit arc is left as a simple vacation out of town.Catch the upcoming drama on The Bold and the Beautiful as the soap airs every weekday on CBS.