The Bold and the Beautiful recap (July 25, 2025): Steffy plans her exit as Brooke makes a move on Ridge

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on July 25, 2025, Steffy Forrester decided to leave Los Angeles with the kids to clear her head after everything that happened. Liam supported her choice, and they shared an emotional goodbye. Sheila also stopped by to thank them and lightened the mood with a strange joke.At Forrester Creations, Brooke asked Ridge to have dinner in Naples, hoping to get closer to him again. Taylor overheard and later confronted Brooke, insisting Ridge was with her and that wouldn't change.Meanwhile, Finn and Bridget couldn't reach Grace and started to question Liam's sudden recovery. Finn grew more concerned as he looked over Liam's scans, trying to figure out what really happened.The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Friday, July 25, 2025Steffy makes a heartfelt exit planAt the Spencer mansion on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy told Liam she needed to leave Los Angeles for a while to clear her mind after all the chaos with Sheila and Luna. She said she wanted to take the kids with her.Liam was surprised at first but agreed it was a good idea. Now that his tumor was gone, he was okay with Kelly going too. They shared a heartfelt goodbye, knowing it was the right move for now.Sheila tries to lighten the moodWhile Steffy and Liam were talking, Sheila stopped by to check on Liam. She offered to leave when she saw Steffy, but Steffy asked her to stay. Steffy thanked Sheila for helping during the Luna chaos, and even Liam appreciated her efforts. Sheila then joked about her injured foot, saying she now had only eight toes, which made things awkward. After thanking them, Sheila left.Brooke pitches romance, and Taylor listens inAt Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge felt stuck between Brooke and Taylor again. Eric warned him not to miss his chance with Brooke or he might lose her for good.Brooke later spoke to Ridge alone and suggested a dinner in Naples, hoping it would help them reconnect. Ridge seemed moved but didn't commit. Taylor overheard Brooke saying Ridge still loved her.Soon after overhearing Brooke on The Bold and the Beautiful, Taylor found her in the design office and confronted her. She said she heard Brooke's attempt to win Ridge back and told her to stop trying as Ridge was with her now. Brooke tried to brush it off, but Taylor stood her ground. She warned Brooke to stay out of her relationship with Ridge.Finn and Bridget question Grace's roleAt the hospital on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn tried to call Grace Buckingham to understand how Liam's tumor was cured, but he couldn't reach her. Bridget joined him, and they both found the situation strange. Even though they were glad Liam was better, the way it happened didn't make sense.Finn looked at Liam's scans again and couldn't explain what he saw. With no answers from Grace, he grew more worried and wondered what really happened and why it was being kept secret.