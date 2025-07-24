The Bold and The Beautiful recap (July 24, 2025): Liam and Steffy thank their lucky stars while Nick meets Taylor

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on July 24, 2025, took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Liam Spencer and Steffy Forrester got the time to have a sit-down chat with each other and bonded over their shared past. Nick Marone seemed to want Taylor Hayes to accompany the contingent of Forrester Creations to Italy.Meanwhile, Ridge Forrester's father, Eric, had another honest conversation with his son and asked him to reconsider his upcoming nuptials with Taylor and instead told him to focus on his relationship with Brooke Logan. Deacon Sharpe and Sheila Sharpe kissed each other at II Giardino.Everything that happened on the July 24, 2025, episode of The Bold and the BeautifulOn July 24, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at Bill Spencer's mansion, Kelly asked Liam Spencer whether he was doing all right. The nurse attending to Liam confirmed that all his vitals were in place and he was making a good recovery. Bill told Kelly and Steffy Forrester that Liam was a hero. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, Steffy also added that somebody else that they knew was also a hero; Sheila Sharpe. Soon after, Liam and Steffy got the chance to have a conversation with each other privately, and they went over the details of how Luna Nozawa's shooting fiasco had unfolded. Liam said that John Finn Finnegan had saved his life, and he now owed him, while Steffy added that Sheila had also saved them and ended up with eight toes as a consequence.On The Bold and The Beautiful, both Steffy and Liam counted their blessings, and Steffy said that it was miraculous how Liam's experimental brain surgery had worked, and the doctors had been able to remove his brain tumor. She said that she was thankful that Liam would get a lot more time with his girls, Kelly and Beth.Meanwhile, at the II Giardino restaurant, Sheila Sharpe and Deacon Sharpe ran into each other, and Deacon kissed her. Finn interrupted their conversation and said that he had come over to check in on Sheila's recovery and also to thank her for saving their lives the day Luna had attacked them all with a gun. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSheila tried to reiterate that Luna was troubled and that she did not wish to harm anybody, especially not Steffy, but Deacon stopped her and said that he was not willing to talk about Luna anymore. At the Forrester Creations design office on The Bold and the Beautiful, Katie Logan and Brooke Logan had a conversation with each other, and Katie seemed to be in disbelief that Brooke had told Ridge that she was planning on taking Nick Marone along with her to Italy.Brooke tried to tell Katie that she would be traveling to Italy on business and had no intention of stealing Ridge away from Taylor Hayes, but Katie said that Italy was a romantic place with endless possibilities. Meanwhile, Eric Forrester had a conversation with Ridge Forrester and said that he could potentially lose Brooke forever if he married Taylor.At the Forrester mansion, Nick went and spoke to Taylor, and asked her to accompany them all to Italy. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network and Paramount+.