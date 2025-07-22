The Bold and the Beautiful recap (July 22, 2025): Nick makes a move on Brooke while Li speaks to Deacon and Sheila

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, aired on July 22, 2025, took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Nick Marone finally dared to make a move on Brooke Logan, whom he had been trying to court for a long while now. Eric Forrester advised his son, Ridge Forrester, to reconsider his impending nuptials with Taylor Hayes and consider Brooke his future wife.Meanwhile, at II Giardino, Deacon Sharpe and his wife Sheila Sharpe, who had been recovering from Luna's gunshot wounds, had a conversation with each other. Li Nozawa met with the two of them and spoke about how she blamed Poppy Nozawa for ruining Luna's childhood.Everything that happened on the July 22, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the July 22, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Eric Forrester, Brooke Logan, and Ridge Forrester spent time together at the Forrester Creations office. All three of them discussed how happy and relieved they had been to find out that Liam Spencer's inoperable and terminal brain tumor had been successfully removed via surgery.Meanwhile, Eric showed the two of them a video of Brooke, which had been created by Will Spencer, to showcase the company's connection to Italy. Brooke took this opportunity to tell Eric and Ridge that she had been planning on inviting Nick Marone to Naples. Ridge seemed angry and chimed in that he was in charge of the guest list.In The Bold and the Beautiful, when Ridge had a chance to speak to his father, Eric, in private, he said that he knew Nick was extremely arrogant and self-centered. He added that Nick was always focused on taking advantage of those around him, including Brooke.Eric advised Ridge to focus on Brooke and told him that if he allowed Nick to get too close to her, he would end up stealing Brooke away from him forever. He also said that, although he liked Taylor Hayes, Ridge's fiancée, he believed that Brooke and Ridge were destined to be together and eventually get married. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Nick Marone visited the Forrester Creations design office on The Bold and the Beautiful to see Brooke. Nick openly told her that the only reason he had returned to Los Angeles was for her and that he knew Ridge wasn’t the right man for her.Nick offered to take Brooke to Naples and show her around the city in his own romantic way. He suggested that the two of them could go on a date to the shipyards to build their own boat. While having this conversation, Nick daydreamed about getting married to Brooke.At II Giardino, Li Nozawa went over to have a conversation with Sheila and Deacon Sharpe. Their conversation shifted to the fiasco that Luna Nozawa had created, and Deacon was surprised to see how both Li and Sheila defended her criminal actions. Li blamed Poppy Nozawa and Luna's upbringing for being the root cause of her insanity. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBoth Li and Sheila seemed upset that they had not gotten a chance to say goodbye to Luna.Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.