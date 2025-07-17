The Bold and The Beautiful recap (July 17, 2025): Liam's surgery is a success and Grace gets a cryptic phone call

On July 17, 2025, the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles. Deacon Sharpe met with his wife, Sheila Sharpe, who had been shot during the shooting fiasco involving Luna Nozawa. He ended up telling her that she was a true hero for putting others before herself and trying to save Steffy Forrester.

Ad

Doctor Bridget and John Finn Finnegan got puzzled over Doctor Grace Buckingham's actions involving letting Liam Spencer get released, while Steffy and Hope Logan celebrated some good news at the Forrester Creations office. In addition to these developments, Grace Buckingham received a cryptic phone call.

Everything that happened on the July 17, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

On the July 17, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, at the private clinic, Liam Spencer's unorthodox and experimental surgery was a success. Doctor Grace Buckingham left the operating theater and informed Bill Spencer, Liam's father, about the news and told him that he could take Liam home with him that day.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Bill seemed to be in disbelief, but Grace told him that she would send Liam home to Bill's mansion in an ambulance and also hire a dedicated nurse to take care of him there. She added that she wanted Liam to make a full recovery at home. Meanwhile, the other doctor took Liam to get an MRI test done.

At the hospital on The Bold and The Beautiful, John Finn Finnegan and Bridget discussed how they both felt something was wrong since Grace had released Liam into Bill's care while he still had a brain tumor and a gunshot wound. Finn added that he would try his best to get to the bottom of this.

Ad

At the Forrester Creations office, Steffy Forrester told Hope Logan that she had yet to hear updates about Liam's health condition from her husband, Finn. Hope told Steffy that she had news from Deacon Sharpe that Sheila Sharpe was recovering from the gunshot wounds at their house and that she had lost another toe in the process.

Ad

Steffy then turned the conversation into how she and Hope had to eventually tell their girls, Beth and Kelly, about how their father, Liam, was dying from an inoperable brain tumor. Both of them were kept in the dark regarding his experimental surgery.

Finn called Steffy and shared the news of Doctor Grace Buckingham signing off on Liam's release from the hospital without informing any of the other nurses or the doctors. At II Giardino on The Bold and The Beautiful, Deacon greeted his wife Sheila with pink roses.

Ad

Deacon spoke to her about how she saved people from Luna's wrath and said that she was a hero to him, Finn, and Steffy. Meanwhile, at the private clinic, Grace asked Bill about the wire transfer, and he said that he had transferred a million dollars, which was the amount for Liam's surgery.

Ad

Grace also ended up receiving a mysterious phone call and told the person on the other end that Liam's surgery was underway and that the money was gone.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More