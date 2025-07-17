What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 17, 2025)?

Liam Spencer of The Bold and the Beautiful is currently going through a serious twist in his story. Diagnosed with an inoperable mass in his brain after a fall caused internal bleeding, he chose to postpone treatment to prolong his life. Instead, Liam looked around to secure his daughters with a comfortable future while also solving Steffy's problems. This ultimately led him to take a bullet while saving Steffy.

While his shooter, and Steffy's enemy, Luna presumably died, Liam recovered from his bullet wound. In a tearful reunion with his father and the latter's love, Liam wished to fight for his life. In the past couple of episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Dr. Grace surprised Bill Spencer with an offer of experimental surgical treatment.

She asked him to transfer $1 million to cover the cost of the procedure and emphasized the need for secrecy regarding the surgery. As such, Liam was smuggled into a private clinic where the procedure took place. Meanwhile, Bridget found out from a nurse that Dr. Grace discharged the patient to his father. She informed Finn about the surprising decision made by the presiding doctor.

The long-running CBS daily soap will continue to follow Liam through his surgery, recovery, and the shady business surrounding it in the upcoming episodes.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Events to watch out for on July 17, 2025

Bill claims his son's responsibility

As The Bold and the Beautiful viewers witnessed on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, Liam underwent experimental surgery at a private clinic. Dr. Adhikari performed the procedure with Dr. Grace, and afterward, Grace informed Bill that the operation was a success.

As demanded by Grace before the start of the procedure, Bill had the amount for the surgery transferred to Grace's account in full. The soap's spoilers suggest Grace Buckingham will be relieved to see the one million in her account. However, she does not look happy.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill may want to take his son home. While Grace, Adhikari, and other medical authorities may insist that Liam remain under observation, Bill may think otherwise. He likely doesn't want to keep his son away at a facility any longer.

As such, Bill may smuggle his unconscious son away from the shady facility. The tycoon may plan to arrange for doctors and nurses to take care of his son at his mansion.

This may keep Grace's claims at her hospital about handing over Liam to his father valid. If Bridget or Finn later visit the Spencer mansion to check on Liam, they may find him at his home.

Grace, Finn, and Bridget's equation sees chaos

As mentioned before, The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw Bridget discuss Liam's medical condition before visiting his hospital room, only to find him gone, presumably discharged by Grace. She informed Finn Finnegan about this shocking intel. They wondered about Bill's capability of taking care of Liam in his present condition.

The two doctors may now want to investigate Grace's decision and the reason behind it. Whether they plan to question the senior doctor or pay a visit to the patient's house remains to be seen. The duo may confront Grace, leading to some friction in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, Grace's actions have been questionable for various reasons. For one, while informing everyone that the mass was inoperable, she proceeded to perform surgery on Liam. Secondly, her insistence on secrecy hints at illegal action. Thirdly, the amount for the procedure is huge, and she looks relieved to get the money. Finally, Dr. Adhikari was not introduced as a reputable surgeon on the show, leading to doubts about him.

Grace's shady involvement will likely be exposed later on B&B after Finn and Bridget raise questions. Meanwhile, she will be answerable to her hospital staff.

Tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful to catch Grace's explanations and Bill's actions on the show.

