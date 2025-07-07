Who is Ashley Jones? Everything to know as the actress announces her exit from The Bold and the Beautiful 

Ashley Jones, an American actress, has announced that she will not continue playing her character, Bridget, from The Bold and the Beautiful as the show relocates its production from Television City to a new studio. Jones discussed the change in a public Instagram post sent out in early July 2025, referring to the move as "the end of an era."

"I first walked these halls at TV City as a teenager on Y&R. I grew up here. A LOT of us did. We’ve been through an immense amount of life together in these halls", Jones said

She reminisced, stating that she first started working at TV City as a teen on The Young and the Restless. Jones has played Bridget Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful since 2004, with appearances across two decades. Jones's decision to leave coincides with the production's move to a new studio and marks the end of her most recent run on the series.

All about Ashley Jones from The Bold and the Beautiful

Ashley Aubra Jones began her acting career at age five and has been working in the industry for over 40 years. Born on September 3, 1976, in Memphis, Tennessee, she and her family later moved to Texas during her childhood years.

By the time she was nine, she was already performing in live theatre with the Actors Theatre of Houston. Jones had early television appearances in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, The Fire Next Time, and Strong Medicine.

Ashley Jones had a breakout role in 1997 when she began playing Megan Dennison on The Young and the Restless. Her performance garnered two Daytime Emmy nominations and introduced her to soap operas, an industry in which she was to become well-known.

She later worked on the primetime series True Blood and Criminal Minds, while also starring in multiple Lifetime movies. Outside of acting, Jones' career expanded into directing; her film The Perfect In-Laws premiered in 2023.

Jones stepped into the fashion industry alongside The Bold and the Beautiful co-star Katherine Kelly Lang, modeling for Impero Couture and Caprese in 2024.

Ashley plays Bridget on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ashley Jones began portraying Bridget Forrester in December 2004 on The Bold and the Beautiful. Bridget was first introduced in 1992 and is the daughter of Brooke Logan and Eric Forrester.

Bridget has battled medical issues, explored fashion opportunities, gotten tangled in romantic relationships, and suffered more than a few betrayals over and over again, from her own family.

Over the last twenty years, Jones has portrayed Bridget, who has been the moral backbone of the Forrester family at times. The tragic story of Bridget has featured both high emotional moments and the horrible lows of her character.

For instance, Bridget has found out that her husband was cheating with her mother. She lost a child, fell in love with her stepfather, and experienced other deep emotional turmoil.

Jones's performance led to a 2024 Daytime Emmy nomination, and she was nominated in the Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series category. One of the most memorable romantic storylines played by Jones was with Nick Marone.

While Bridget was married to Nick three times, Nick tended to betray and cheat on Bridget, even after they were married, which ultimately led to their separation. Bridget also had a child with Owen Knight, who was her mother's former partner.

Jones consistently returned to The Bold and the Beautiful over the years, sometimes for weddings, other times for key family developments. Her latest appearance in April 2025 may now stand as her final bow, at least for the foreseeable future.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

