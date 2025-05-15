"Bridget going find a way to get to the tumor" — The Bold and the Beautiful fans rally behind Liam’s survival hopes and a romance beginning 

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of television’s longest-running and most iconic daytime soap operas. First aired in 1987, the soap opera has captivated audiences with its glamorous portrayal of the fashion industry, entangled relationships, and dramatic family feuds. Set in Los Angeles, the show centers around the Forrester family and their high-stakes fashion house, Forrester Creations.

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, fans of the soap opera are being vocal and questioning the fate of Liam Spencer's fate on the soap opera. On a discussion post started on Facebook, a fan by the name of Sharon Wilgenbusch commented

"Bridget going find away to get to the tumor . Save Liam ! Hope and Liam will be together again ."

Sharon commented on a discussion post started by Laura Barre on May 14, 2025, where Laura wrote,

"So what's everybody think , is Liam leaving the show or are they going to find a specialist somewhere and he lives"

While some fans of The Bold and the Beautiful are hoping, and some are even sure that Liam is not leaving the show. As a cure will come, and Hope and Steffy will again be fighting over him,

On the other hand, some fans of The Bold and the Beautiful commented that they want the character to leave, as his storyline is no longer interesting. They suspect that he is leaving the soap opera,

There are also speculations that Scott Clifton, the actor who portrays Liam Spencer, is leaving The Bold and the Beautiful and going to another soap opera. However, the news has not been confirmed by any source.

Here's everything to know about Liam Spencer and his current storyline on The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam Spencer was introduced on the soap opera in 2010 by actor Scott Clifton. The character has been in the middle of several twisted storylines, particularly involving his love triangle with Steffy Forrester and Hope Logan. This love triangle, which is the cause of the rivalry between the two, has been a major plot of the daytime soap opera.

In the recent story arc of The Bold and the Beautiful, it was discovered that Liam has been diagnosed with a Brain Tumor. However, when this news came out, Steffy became the first person to know about it, as Dr. Finn, her husband, informed her about the same.

Upon discovering this news, she was devastated. This also broke the ice between her and Hope, as both of them were married to Liam at different points in their lives, and they also had kids with him

However, his condition is getting worse by the day as the doctors have declared that his tumor can not be operated on. This leaves very little hope for him to live. However, fans of The Bold and the Beautiful believe that a magic cure from the wand of the writer will cure his tumor. Fans believe that Bridget, who is closely following his medical crises, may bring a cure that can save his life.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network.

