“What give her the change of heart?” – The Bold and the Beautiful fans question Steffy’s sudden regret over mistreating Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the longest-running daytime soap operas in American television history. It first aired in 1987 and was created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, who are also the creators of The Young and the Restless. This soap opera is set in Los Angeles and revolves around the lives of mainly the Forrester family and their luxury fashion house, Forrester Creations.

In the current scenario of The Bold and the Beautiful, fans of the soap opera are being vocal and curious about Steffy Forrester's changed behaviour toward Hope Logan. A fan by the name of Jenna Win recently commented on a discussion post by another fan,

"What give her the change of heart? Is it Liam?"

As fans of The Bold and the Beautiful saw in the recent episodes of the soap opera, Liam has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, and it is getting serious. Fans also noticed a change in Steffy's behaviour towards Hope Logan. In contrast to her usual condescending behaviors, she was being nice. A fan by the name of Teresa C. Brad started a discussion that said,

"Really Steffy? Now you regret treating Hope like garbage all these years? Seriously?"

While some fans of The Bold and the Beautiful, to the contrary and believe that Steffy is a good human and she is just being herself.

On the other hand, some fans of The Bold and the Beautiful believe that Steffy is just being nice to her in front of Liam, and after that, she will go back to being a bully.

Here's what is currently happening on The Bold and the Beautiful

In the current scenario of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, a piece of shocking news that came to light was that Liam being diagnosed with a brain tumor. On the episode that aired on May 2, 2025, Finn received an update on Liam's health from Dr. Bickingham, revealing that the brain tumor is difficult to remove and may have little time left to live.

Upon learning this, Steffy felt sad that she was the only one among his near ones to know. She thought of telling Hope, as she could understand how she would react, as both of them (Steffy and Hope) have kids with Liam. However, Finn suggested otherwise. Finn mentioned that this news should come from Liam himself.

Elsewhere, Liam went to catch up with Hope, where Hope discussed that she had no interest in love right now, and that she was enjoying her singlehood. To which Liam responded that she should open up her heart to Carter and give him another chance.

Later, when Steffy met Liam, she noticed that Liam was struggling with taking his medicines, and felt bad seeing him in this condition. Knowing the fact that Liam will no longer be around for long, she asked if he had told Hope, which he declined, as he was waiting for the right time.

The preview of the upcoming episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful suggested that Steffy would reveal the truth about Liam's health to Hope.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network.

