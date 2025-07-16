What to expect from today's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 16, 2025)?

Risk and hope stand side by side in The Bold and the Beautiful's upcoming episode for July 16, 2025. With Luna out of the picture due to her declared death, Steffy and her family may stay safe for the time being. As such, both Steffy and Hope are worried about Liam's health.

Ad

While Liam seems to be recovering from his gunshot injury, his tumor remains a health issue. With his father recently learning about the tumor, Bill's money may buy some hope for Liam. Previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful showed Hope blurting out the news about Liam's condition in front of Bill. The latter was shocked to learn about his son's terminal health issue.

Bill stayed at Liam's bedside, asking his son about his health and vowing to be there for him. Thanks to his love and support, Liam wanted to fight to stay alive. Dr. Grace heard Liam's wish and called Bill aside to discuss her patient's health. On Bill's query, she suggested an experimental surgery as a last hope at curing Liam.

Ad

Trending

With Bill enthusiastic about the surgery, Grace asked him to convince Liam to get on board with the new option. However, she warned that the procedure is expensive and must remain a secret. At Bill's insistence, Liam signed the consent documents.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Significant events to look out for on July 16, 2025

Finn and Bridget discuss Liam's perseverance

Ad

Ad

Finn has been a pillar of strength and support for Liam since his tumor was diagnosed. Later, Bridget arrived and was brought onto Liam's case. As such, both doctors have been involved in Liam's care.

Wednesday's The Bold and the Beautiful episode on July 16, 2025, will find the two doctors talking about Liam's medical condition. After receiving news of his recovery from the gunshot wound, they will discuss his terminal condition.

They may agree that Liam Spencer is showing resilience and toughness as he faces the challenges of his disease. However, they may wonder whether they can do something to help Liam on his last journey.

Ad

On the other hand, they may notice something off about Dr. Grace. Moreover, they will be shocked to find Liam missing from the hospital. Whether they realize Grace's shady involvement in the experimental treatment remains to be seen.

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (July 14 to July 18, 2025)

The secret prep for Liam's surgery starts

Ad

On Tuesday's episode, dated July 15, 2025, Liam agreed to undergo the experimental surgery. With Bill by his side, he signed the consent documents. Since both father and son have been sworn to secrecy, neither Bill nor Liam can discuss the upcoming procedure with any visitors.

Soon, Liam will be moved to the medical facility where the surgery will be done. As such, Bill may make arrangements to move Liam secretly out of the hospital without anybody's knowledge. Dr. Grace Buckingham will also contact the surgeon responsible for the procedure. Her suspicious movements may catch Finn's or Bridget's attention.

Ad

Meanwhile, Bill may make the payment as suggested by Grace. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest Grace will receive $1 million in her bank account. On the other hand, Liam may worry that he cannot inform Steffy or Hope about the surgery. He may wonder whether he should have said his goodbyes.

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next 2 weeks (July 16 to July 25, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Ad

Tune in to The Bold and the Beautiful to witness the chaos as Liam goes missing and to find out whether his surgery brings about some unexpected twists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More