The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next 2 weeks (July 16 to July 25, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next two weeks will reveal a series of massive surprises. Liam Spencer will go missing after surgery, which causes fear in Hope and Steffy.

Bill Spencer will be the one who kidnaps him, thinking that he is rescuing Liam from a horrible prognosis. The big twist will be that Luna Nozawa is revealed to be alive after Li Finnegan fakes her death and hides her away in a secretive location from prison and her mother, Poppy.

Sheila and Finn will be grieving for Luna without knowledge of the trickery that Li played. Brooke Logan will feel mixed emotions when Nick Marone tells her to take a vacation to Italy, just when Ridge shows he may be warming back up to her.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful

Bill kidnaps Liam from the hospital after a life-threatening situation on The Bold and the Beautiful

Following emergency surgery performed by Grace Buckingham, Liam’s condition will remain uncertain. While Bridget and Finn admire Liam for his strength, Bill will be receiving news about Liam's odds of survival that will horrify him.

And now, he won't accept what they have to offer, so he will take an unconscious Liam out of the hospital bed and disappear-along with Liam, without telling anyone. Hope and Steffy will be freaked out about Liam being missing.

Ridge, Brooke, and Taylor will join in and try to figure out what is going on, with no idea that Bill is trying to put together some sort of experimental care. What starts as a passionate act of desperation could well escalate into a legal and emotional nightmare.

Li fakes Luna's death and hides her from Poppy on The Bold and the Beautiful

Even with statements that Luna died while she was recovering, no one besides Li saw the specifically stated dead body. The last person to potentially see Luna alive and in Li's care was Bridget.

Now, it becomes conclusive that Li faked the death entirely and smuggled Luna away to continue her treatment in secret. When Luna wakes up, she is going to be shocked about what happened.

Li will tell her that she faked her death and to stop Luna from going to prison, and also to stop her from interacting with her mother, Poppy, who Li feels is corrupting her. Although Finn and Sheila are mourning outwardly, Li will continue to conceal Luna and manipulate her surroundings for what she believes is the greater good.

Brooke accepts Nick’s Italy offer as Ridge grows jealous on The Bold and the Beautiful

Nick Marone will invite Brooke to come with him on a trip to Italy, where he will spend some time relating to Forrester and also share a personal chance to reconnect with her.

The invitation would pique her interest, especially since Ridge seems to be withdrawing from her. However, once Ridge learns about Nick's invitation, his discontent will surely flare up.

Behind-the-scenes footage of Italy has teased viewers with both Brooke and Ridge on a boat in Italy, which implies they will reunite overseas. Whether Brooke is thinking about resurrecting “Bridge” or she will begin to explore something new with Nick will remain to be seen; however, we do know that it will mark a significant turning point in Brooke's story.

Sheila and Finn mourn Luna while Steffy targets Bill on The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila Carter will be deeply impacted when she thinks Luna has died. Deacon will try to provide Sheila comfort while also expressing that he feels a greater sense of relief.

Finn will have moments thinking about what she was, and he will grieve for that version of her. Steffy will be becoming angrier with Bill, not only because of Liam, but also because of all of the turmoil around Luna.

While both Luna and Liam remain "hidden" by those who claim to keep them safe, the pressure is mounting on those who care about them. Steffy may begin to push back differently than she has before, especially once she starts discovering little bits and pieces.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

