What happened to Sheila Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful? Character’s fate explored

In recent times, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila Carter is facing a small medical crisis thanks to her criminally inclined granddaughter, Luna Nozawa. In a hare-brained, crazy scheme to eliminate Steffy Forrester, Luna ended up hurting her grandmother instead. Sheila's conscience forced her to stop Luna and save her intended target. As spoilers suggest, Sheila is not gravely injured and may survive the ordeal with another missing toe.

Sheila Carter has been part of The Young and the Restless since 1990. She left after Lauren left Genoa City. In 1992, she arrived in LA to join The Bold and the Beautiful storyline. As a gold-digger nurse, Sheila looked for ways to manipulate relationships and extort money.

Her run with Eric, Bill, Rick, Massimo, and more left her story arc all over the town. However, her dislike for Taylor and Brooke turned her into a psycho shooter. While Sheila, portrayed by Kimberlin Brown, moved between The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful for a time, she became a more permanent presence in the latter after her relationship with John "Finn" Finnegan was revealed.

Her friction with Steffy made an important part of the show's plot. Recently, she has turned a new leaf after her marriage to Deacon Sharpe.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What is Sheila's current predicament?

Sheila was seen happily uniting with her newly discovered granddaughter, Luna. While her son, Finn, refused to have a close bond with her, she was happy to connect with a member of her bloodline in Luna. Moreover, she met Luna secretly so as not to upset Deacon, who did not trust Luna's criminal psyche.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans saw her supporting Luna through her rants against Steffy, who kept the latter away from Finn. While sympathizing with her granddaughter, Sheila wanted Luna to move on to things that mattered more. As such, she was happy to see Luna's growing interest in Will Spencer.

However, when Will baited Luna into confessing her criminal plan, Sheila supported the latter by calling out all Spencers. But she soon realized Luna's obsessive ways. On the episode dated June 30, 2025, she advised her granddaughter to leave her ways behind or leave town. Moreover, she was disturbed when Luna made cryptic plans of "going out with a bang."

The episode dated July 3, 2025, saw Sheila arriving at the Forrester mansion to convince Taylor about Luna's ploy. After Taylor gave her Steffy's location, Sheila rushed to the beach house to stop Luna from hurting Steffy, who was held at gunpoint. A scuffle between her and Luna triggered the gun to go off and shoot her in the foot.

In the episode dated July 8, 2025, Sheila was seen sitting on the floor with a bleeding foot. Later, when Liam arrived, he snatched the gun away from Luna, getting shot in the process. However, he pulled the trigger on Luna, rendering her unconscious.

The Bold and the Beautiful: What may be the future for Sheila?

While both Luna and Liam are gravely injured and may need surgery to survive, Sheila will likely recover as her foot heals. However, the nine-toed former villain may lose another toe as a result of this scuffle.

Her attempt at saving Steffy may endear her to the Forrester and the Spencer families, however. She may find herself in good rapport with Eric, Ridge, and Bill. Whether she will completely cross over to the good side remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Luna's condition will create more drama in the upcoming episodes of the soap. Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to see how Sheila changes her image in society.

