What to expect from tomorrow's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (July 9, 2025)?

Wednesday’s episode (July 9, 2025) of The Bold and the Beautiful promises high-stakes drama as the aftermath of the beach house shooting unfolds. Luna, Liam, and Sheila were all critically injured during the chaotic confrontation, and now it is a race against time at the hospital.

Ad

Li, Grace, and Bridget will be performing urgent surgeries, but not everyone may make it through. Meanwhile, Hope remains unaware of Liam’s recent injuries but continues to grapple with the emotional weight of his terminal diagnosis. Carter vows to be there for Beth and reassures Hope of his support.

As Finn receives shocking updates from Steffy, new questions arise about Luna’s fate and the possible twists in Liam’s medical condition. With multiple life-or-death decisions, viewers can expect emotional scenes and the possibility of a fake-out that could mirror past storylines.

Ad

Trending

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episode set to air on July 9, 2025

Urgent surgeries for the Beach House shooting victims

Ad

In Wednesday's The Bold and the Beautiful, Li Finnegan, Grace Buckingham, and Bridget Forrester rush to perform emergency surgeries on the three victims of the beach house shooting— Liam, Luna, and Sheila. While Sheila’s injury is limited to a gunshot wound in the foot, Liam’s condition is severe after being shot in the chest.

Luna also collapses after being shot during the struggle. Tension runs high in the operating rooms as the medical team works under pressure. In a preview clip, Grace and Bridget appear frantic while treating an unidentified patient, intensifying speculation over whether all three will survive the ordeal.

Ad

Luna’s fate

Despite the severity of Luna’s injuries and the assumption that she may have died in surgery, this could be a misleading twist. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry dated July 8, 2025, Luna and Liam are reportedly included in a future September episode script, suggesting both characters may survive.

With Luna’s survival possibly being concealed, fans are left wondering if Li could once again secretly care for a patient off the grid, similar to her past actions with Finn. The episode builds suspense around Luna’s fate and the possibility of another fake-out.

Ad

Liam’s coma and medical mystery

Ad

Liam undergoes surgery for his chest wound and is expected to survive the procedure, but he might fall into a coma afterward in tomorrow's The Bold and the Beautiful. Questions begin to emerge about his overall condition, with some characters speculating about a possible brain tumor.

Grace appears overly invested in Liam’s treatment, which leads to curiosity over whether the shooting exposed a previously undetected condition. Regardless, Liam’s probable coma could set up long-term consequences.

Ad

Carter’s promise to Hope

As Hope deals with Liam's worsening medical state, Carter comes in to provide emotional support in the next episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Carter comforts Hope that he will be a strong figure in Beth's life and makes a promise to be the best stepfather he can be. Carter admits that Liam belongs in Beth's life for many years to come, disclosing his genuine wish for Liam to survive.

Ad

Finn and Steffy react to the shooting

Finn is left stunned after arriving at the scene and discovering the extent of the shooting. He subsequently gets the full rundown from Steffy regarding Luna's meltdown and Sheila's attempt to calm things down.

While Sheila’s intervention may shift perceptions, it is too early to tell if it will lead to reconciliation with Steffy. Still, the event could influence the dynamic between Sheila and the Finnegans, depending on how the recovery process unfolds.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on The Bold and the Beautiful.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More