“It looks so fake” — Some The Bold and the Beautiful fans question Hope and Carter’s romance, while others cheer them on wholeheartedly

In the recent scenario of The Bold and the Beautiful, fans of the soap opera were amazed to see the latest development in the lives of Hope Logan and Carter Walton. The two got engaged, and many fans of the daytime soap opera have been expressing their views on the same.

On a recent fan post that was shared on Facebook, a fan by the name of Cynthia Blackshear Reed commented,

"Not me it’s looks so fake"

Comments by the fan on the post (Image via Facebook/@Rosie Paino)

Cynthia commented on a discussion post that was shared on May 29, 2025, over Facebook by another fan of the daytime soap opera named Rosie Paino. Rosie wrote:

"Im so Happy for Hope and Carter !!"

The Original Post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Rosie Paino)

Rosie expressed her contentment with the engagement of the couple. Many fans took an interest in the post, and some fans of the show contended that the two got engaged. They commented,

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Rosie Paino)

However, some fans of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful were not really ecstatic about their engagement, and some even suspected the marriage would not go through. They commented,

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Rosie Paino)

Everything to know about what's currently happening on The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful is a long-running American television soap opera that first premiered on March 23, 1987. It is set in Los Angeles and revolves around the glamorous lives of the Forrester family and their fashion empire, Forrester Creations.

Known for its blend of romance, betrayal, and high fashion, the show captures the drama within the competitive fashion industry.

In the recent episode of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on May 28, 2025. It was revealed that Hope got engaged to Carter.

The two who had been in a feud after Carter gave the company back to the Forresters rekindled their relationship after Hope was back at Forrester Creation.

Steffy rehired Hope after the two had a conversation where they bonded over their sorrow over Liam's terminal illness. When Hope came back to the office, she went to Carter, and after a lot of misunderstanding, the two got back together.

The two announced their engagement at the office, and her mother, Brooke, was content about the big news.

However, not everyone at the office shared the same reaction as Brooke. The disapproval on Ridge's face was evident, and Steffy also didn't look excited.

The newly engaged couple was excited to show off the engagement ring, which was quite exquisite. Carter also expressed his idea of having a little one with Hope someday in the future.

Though Ridge expressed that he was happy with Carter's news, his expression conveyed otherwise. On the other hand, Steffy also forced a smile as she believed that Liam would want Hope to be happy after he leaves.

However, fans of the daytime soap opera suspect this news might stir up some tensions between Daphne, Carter, and Hope when she reveals that she is pregnant with Carter's child.

Fans of the Daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network.

