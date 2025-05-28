The Bold and The Beautiful recap (May 18, 2025): Hope and Carter shared their engagement news while Electra threatened Luna

The Bold and the Beautiful premiered on the CBS Network channel in 1987. It was created by Lee and William Bell and is set in urban Los Angeles. The show focuses on the lives of the Forrester, Carter, Spencer, and Logan families and revolves around themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, family feuds, drama, and scandals.

On May 28, 2025, an episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, things got extremely dramatic in Los Angeles. Steffy Forrester and Ridge Forrester reacted to Hope Logan and Carter Walton's news of their engagement, Luna Nozawa tried to flirt with Will Spencer over text messages, while Sheila Sharpe tried to warn Luna about the consequences of her actions.

Note: The article contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Everything that happened on the May 28, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the May 28, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope Logan and Carter Walton had an emotional conversation at Carter's loft apartment. She shared how she had walked into his place the night before, she had no idea what was waiting for her in store. She had no inkling about Carter's decision to propose to her and gift her an engagement ring.

The couple had breakfast with each other and discussed how happy Brooke Logan would be once she heard the happy news from them. Carter brought up the subject of how Ridge Forrester and Steffy Forrester would potentially react, but Hope said they could handle whatever came their way together and sealed their conversation with a kiss.

Over at the Forrester Creations office, Steffy had a conversation with Ridge and Brooke and filled them in about the news of Daphne Rose leaving the company and going back home. During that, Hope and Carter came into the room and shared that they had news to share. Hope showed her ring to the three of them, and Brooke squealed with excitement while Ridge and Steffy looked at each other, shocked.

Carter assured Ridge that while it could be a little difficult to work with Hope professionally, considering their new relationship, he would try everything in his power to make sure he earned his trust back. Steffy opined about how she knew that this news would certainly make Liam Spencer very happy and wished the newly engaged couple luck and love on their journey together.

Meanwhile, at II Giardino, Luna Nozawa sent a suggestive text message to Will Spencer, trying to woo him and getting him to spend some time alone with her. Sheila Sharpe tried her best to warn Luna about how this could affect her in the future, and the consequences of her actions could blow up to become too much to handle. However, Luna shared that she felt Sheila was trying not to be on her side.

At the Forrester design office, Will called Electra Forrester and told her about the text that Luna had sent him, and both of them discussed her crimes and how she had murdered two people in the past. Will asked Electra not to worry about Luna, but she called and confronted her. She ended up threatening her if she dared to try to steal her boyfriend away.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount+.

