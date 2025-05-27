The Bold and the Beautiful recap (May 27, 2025): Hope accepts Carter's marriage proposal, and Liam spends time with Kelly

The Bold and the Beautiful episode, aired on May 27, 2025, saw exciting things happening in Los Angeles. Hope Logan accepted Carter Walton's marriage proposal, Ridge Forrester warned Steffy Forrester about Hope, while Liam Spencer spent time with Kelly and sought advice from John Finn Finnegan.

Ad

The soap opera premiered on the CBS Network in 1987 and was created by Lee and William Bell. The show is set in Los Angeles and is centered around the lives of the Logan, Spencer, Carter, and Forrester families. The Bold and the Beautiful delves into themes of business rivalries, romantic relationships, scandals, drama, and family feuds.

Everything that happened on the May 27, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

Ad

Trending

In The Bold and the Beautiful episode on May 27, 2025, Liam Spencer spent time with Kelly and played cards with her at the cliff house. Kelly seemed to be extremely happy that Liam had planned to spend time with her. She shared how she never wanted him to leave and wished he could be beside her forever.

Liam seemed to tear up at Kelly's comment because he knew that he was terminally ill and potentially dying from an inoperable brain tumor. Liam had been suffering for a while now and knew that his time was very limited. John Finn Finnegan entered the room and spent time with the two of them. He also broke the news to Liam that he had lost the game of cards to Kelly.

Ad

After Kelly went to bed, Finn and Liam spent time having an emotional conversation with each other. Liam asked Finn whether he had broken the news of his illness to Li yet, to which he said no. Finn said that he had told her he was staying with Liam due to plumbing issues.

Finn tried to ask Liam whether he had considered the experimental treatment. Liam replied that it was a lot to consider, and he was currently only focused on spending time with Beth, Kelly, Steffy, and Hope. He said he wished Carter and Hope got back together and thanked Finn for being a rock for him and for being more of a great friend rather than a doctor.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, at Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy Forrester and Taylor Hayes were having a conversation when they were interrupted by Ridge Forrester. Ridge came in and asked Steffy what had made her change her mind about bringing Hope Logan back into the company.

Steffy shared how they both had grown into mature people and had other priorities to take care of. Ridge did not seem satisfied with Steffy's answer but asked her not to make any hasty decisions. Both Ridge and Steffy wished Hope and Carter well. In addition to these developments, at Carter's apartment, Carter and Hope discussed his proposing marriage to her.

Ad

Ad

Carter asked her to answer in the affirmative and promised that he would do his best to make and keep her happy. He asked her to trust him again, and Hope said she did. She promised to do right by their relationship and accepted his marriage proposal.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on the CBS Network and stream on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alokita Raichaudhuri Alokita Raichaudhuri writes all about the unexpected world of daily soaps at Sportskeeda. An avid reader who enjoys staying updated on pop culture and trivia, she is currently pursuing a degree in English Language and Literature at Jadavpur University.



As a member of a non-profit organization Not Apolitical, which is dedicated to communication and PR, in addition to social change, Alokita combines her passion for writing with her commitment to social service. Her achievements include being named Best Speaker at the 16th National Youth Parliament, where she received recognition from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.



Beyond her academic and professional pursuits, she can be found caring for stray animals, including her beloved dog on campus, Timbi. She draws inspiration from Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her exceptional writing skills and dreams of attending Pink Floyd's 1995 PULSE concert, if only time travel were possible. Know More