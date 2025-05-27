What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful (May 27, 2025)?

The May 26, 2025, The Bold and the Beautiful episode ended on an emotional high and a quiet heartbreak. Carter surprised Hope with a candlelit night at his loft, then got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. Meanwhile, Daphne made the difficult decision to leave Los Angeles, crushed after realizing Carter had fully recommitted to Hope.

Ad

She boarded the Forrester jet with Deuce, saying her goodbyes to Steffy and deciding to return to Paris. Across town, Liam nearly collapsed in front of Finn after popping another pill. The doctor stepped in, helped him recover, and the two had a heartfelt conversation where Liam asked Finn to look after his daughters if he dies. Finn agreed and promised he would be there when needed.

Tomorrow’s The Bold and the Beautiful episode will pick up after Carter’s big proposal. Hope will finally give her answer, and her response could either cement their reunion or open new complications. Finn will continue supporting Liam, but this time he’ll push for a decision regarding the aggressive treatment plan.

Ad

Trending

Expect Finn to lay out the risks. Meanwhile, Steffy will get more involved in Hope’s love life than expected, and Ridge and Brooke will begin to question her surprising support.

What to expect from the May 27, 2025 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Tuesday’s The Bold and the Beautiful episode will open with Hope finally responding to Carter’s proposal. After his emotional speech and the ring reveal, Hope will take a moment to process everything. She will be expected to reflect on their recent struggles, including the misunderstanding over Liam’s condition and Carter’s brief connection with Daphne. Viewers will see whether Hope says yes and if her answer brings her and Carter one step closer to building the life he described.

Ad

Meanwhile, Finn will continue monitoring Liam’s deteriorating health. After Liam’s near-collapse at the cliff house, Finn will follow up with him about the treatment plan they discussed. He will explain the medical risks again in plain terms.

Finn is expected to tell Liam how the treatment could extend his life, but might come with serious side effects, including chronic pain and reduced quality of life. Liam will listen, but he won’t make a decision right away. Instead, he will ask Finn a personal favor regarding the girls, and Finn will reassure him that they won’t be alone, no matter what happens.

Ad

Steffy will enter the storyline again when she discusses Hope and Carter’s reunion with Ridge and Brooke. She will try to present it as a fresh start for everyone involved, but Ridge and Brooke will be suspicious. Ridge may question why Steffy is suddenly supporting Hope’s happiness when their rivalry has been so intense. Brooke will also raise concerns about Hope jumping into another relationship so soon, especially considering how much Liam still means to her daughter.

Ad

Elsewhere, viewers will see Daphne settling into her seat on the Forrester jet as she flies back to Paris. She will be quiet and reflective during the flight. Flashbacks of her time with Carter may continue, and Deuce will check in on her more than once. Daphne may not say much, but her silence will hint that this isn’t the last time she’ll be seen in Los Angeles. The door will remain open for her possible return.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Carter, regardless of Hope’s answer, will remain hopeful about their future. He may talk to a close friend or colleague about what he hopes life with Hope will look like. There could be a moment where he revisits the ring box, replaying her reaction in his mind.

Ad

By the end of the episode, all three storylines, Hope’s answer, Liam’s health, and Daphne’s exit, will remain active. Every character will move one step closer to a decision that could affect their lives for good.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More