The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 28 to June 6, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The next two weeks of The Bold and the Beautiful are packed with twists, emotional choices, and exits that will dramatically shake up the canvas. As some relationships heat up, other relationships will become even more strained and fall apart.

Liam Spencer is facing a potentially detrimental health situation, but he will have some unexpected allies in his corner. Hope Logan is facing an ultimatum. Carter Walton will take some bold moves that may solidify a new romance quickly or question things further.

From there, everything will tumble down a slippery slope when Luna Nozawa begins her pursuit of Will Spencer, and things spiral into chaos and confrontation. Old tensions will start boiling over between Ridge, Brooke, and Taylor right before they all leave for a remote shoot in Italy.

Meanwhile, Daphne and Luna might be heading for the exit, and Sheila Carter might get swept away too. From emotional heart to hearts to full-on knockdown battles, there will be changing tides for many major characters.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna's situation gets worse on The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna Nozawa continues making bad decisions that put her in deeper trouble. On the May 28 episode, she will send a troubling text message to Will Spencer while disregarding the warning from Sheila Carter. This decision will ignite a fight between Luna and Will's current girlfriend, Electra Forrester.

The fight will grow physically violent, and the issues between them will escalate, leading up to Luna leaving. Luna will be understandably distraught, and the only logical person to help is Sheila, who will jump in on the episode set to be released on May 30, telling Luna to get out before things go south.

Sheila will likely be acting out of her personal feelings to protect her grandchild from repeating her past. Sheila may even offer to help with arrangements for Luna's move, as she needs to leave. This storyline will set Luna up for a temporary exit due to actress Lisa Yamada's new project. Sheila's departure may also raise the question of whether she will exit.

Carter seeks commitment and Hope's big answer on The Bold and the Beautiful

Carter Walton may surprise Hope Logan with a bold romantic step on May 26, and it could even be a marriage proposal. After a recent rekindling of romance and Hope placing all her cards on the table to convince Carter of her faithfulness, he is ready to commit.

Hope will give Carter her answer on May 27, where it looks like Brooke is already planning a party, probably to celebrate their engagement. Of course, there may be more to it than that.

As Hope sits with Liam's death and all the associated feelings, plus her history of emotional indecision with men, she could say yes out of guilt, confusion, or desperation. No matter what, Hope's reply to Carter's proposal will have huge implications for her family and work life.

Liam and Finn bond on The Bold and the Beautiful

During his struggle with brain cancer, Liam Spencer finally starts to open up to those around him. On May 27, he will share a bonding moment with Finn, which only strengthens their unexpected bond. At the same time, Finn implores him to think about treatment and acknowledges that Liam is important with the kids.

Later that week, Liam will have an emotional conversation with Steffy at the cliff house, reinforcing the support system rallying around him. During the week of June 2, Liam will make a life-altering decision about his health, which could determine his future.

His life-altering decision to keep fighting for his health will have implications for more than just him. It will impact Hope, Steffy, and their daughters, Beth and Kelly. Meanwhile, Hope will learn that she may not have given up on Liam entirely, which will cause her to question her future with Carter.

Departures and new directions on The Bold and the Beautiful

Many departures are happening, as May gives way to June. Daphne Rose is departing for France after Carter's romantic turn to Hope devastated her. Her departure may not be final, especially after her discussion with Captain Deuce Stevens at the airport, who could have a say in her decision.

Luna's exit, though, is more certain. With increased troubles for her, and her actress going to film somewhere else soon, Luna will be leaving town. Sheila may go with her, at least for a while, as she has stated she wants to protect Luna from self-destruction again.

Mixed signals from Ridge, setting up Nick's return on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ridge Forrester continues to balance walking the fine line between Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes. He continues to enjoy warm moments with Brooke at Forrester Creations and keeps his "forever" promise to Taylor. This duality leads to confusion for Brooke, and there is enough ambiguity in Ridge's actions to keep her hopes alive.

Moving to June, this moment can only build towards a breaking point, and an overseas shoot will happen soon in Italy, where Ridge and Brooke will be forced to face their emotional contradictions, leading to multiple confrontations and potentially heartbreak.

On top of this emotional fallout for Brooke, it will also open the door for Nick Marone's return, just as Ridge faces the potential consequences of his indecision on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

