What began as a tense standoff at the beach house devolved into a full-on crisis on The Bold and the Beautiful that saw three people shoot and left viewers confused about what took place.

Luna Nozawa's emotional meltdown escalated into violence when she drew a gun during a confrontation with Sheila Carter and Steffy Forrester. By the end of the July 8 episode, three people had been shot and rushed to the hospital.

Both Sheila and Liam Spencer were shot; one was injured less severely, while the other was gravely injured. Witnesses also confirmed a third person was shot in the chaos, but that person's identity is still not confirmed.

Was that third-person Luna? Or did one last innocent become entangled in the web of hostility just before the final bullet rang out? Here's what we do know, and who might not make it out alive.

Luna's breakdown gets violent on The Bold and the Beautiful

On The Bold and the Beautiful, what started as a confrontation between Luna Nozawa and Steffy Forrester quickly devolved into a chaotic scene. Luna, in desperate need of a place in Finn's life, arrived at the beach house under the influence with a firearm already drawn and in need of help.

After blaming Steffy for ruining her future, Luna raises the gun to Steffy. The confrontation escalated into a struggle, with Sheila trying to diffuse the situation. Sheila did inadvertently get shot in the foot during the struggle.

But Luna was not finished. While Steffy was attempting to call for help, Luna raged back at her with the gun raised to keep Steffy at gunpoint. It was at this point that Liam came into the picture.

After realizing Steffy was in danger, Liam rushed towards Luna in an attempt to disarm her. It was at this time that a second shot was fired, this shot hit Liam right in the chest and was described as causing serious injuries. For a moment, Liam was still barely hanging on to life, but trying to convince Luna to leave Steffy alone.

Who's the third victim?

The third shooting victim is unknown, but there are several possibilities based on location and timing. Sheila and Liam are verified, but one other person seemed to be shot and taken to the hospital on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Since Luna was knocked out and bleeding after the shot fired by Liam, she is likely the third victim. Luna's injuries, however, seem to have occurred after Liam took the gun and shot her in self-defense.

That means the timeline fits: Sheila is shot, then Liam is shot, and Luna is shot at the end. But the show could want to confuse people, mislead them, or set up a twist like there is someone else showing up at the beach house.

One possible twist could be Steffy, who, besides Sheila, was present during the whole ordeal. There is nothing to suggest she was hit, nor would it be likely, but being in such a volatile scene, she could have been grazed or hit by a stray bullet.

Another possibility outside the direct shooting could be Finn, who just heard Sheila's message and was becoming more and more alarmed. If he was just too close to the scene, he could have been at risk, too. Overall, episode spoilers confirm he comes in after the shooting is over on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

